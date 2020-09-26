  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maintain ‘buy’ on Balkrishna Industries

By: |
September 26, 2020 8:00 AM

India’s agri tyre export revenues rose 49% y-o-y in August (from 44% y-o-y in July). Construction/Mining (OTR) segment growth also accelerated to 19% y-o-y in August (from 8% y-o-y in July).

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) generates 80% of its revenues from exports.

India’s agri tyre export revenues rose 49% y-o-y in August (from 44% y-o-y in July). Construction/Mining (OTR) segment growth also accelerated to 19% y-o-y in August (from 8% y-o-y in July). Growth in agri tyre exports to Germany moderated to 39% y-o-y (~120% y-o-y in June-July), but there was strong improvement in exports to France/UK/Italy at 83%/88%/64%  y-o-y US exports recovered to 37%  y-o-y in August (after a decline in July).

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) generates ~80% of its revenues from exports and stands to be a key beneficiary of the current recovery. By geography, EU’s share of BIL’s revenues is ~50% (key countries are Germany, France and the UK; Italy <5%) and America’s is ~18% of overall revenues.

Related News

Also, agri tyres contribute ~61% of BIL’s revenues, while ~35% is from the off-the-road (OTR) segment. We expect BIL’s volumes to benefit from the strong traction in the agri segment, both in India and exports geographies. Hence, our estimate of 5% y-o-y growth in overall volumes for BIL is above consensus. Of this, we expect ~11% growth in the Agri segment (YTD exports are up 12% y-y, implying 10% y-o-y growth for the rest of FY21F) and a 5% decline in OTR (YTD exports -12% y-y, implying flat growth for the rest of FY21F).

The stock is currently trading at ~11.5x EV-Ebitda and ~19.6x P/E on FY22F estimates, which we believe is attractive, given the strong growth outlook and high double-digit return ratios, unlike peers. Our FY21F/22F EPS estimates are ~12% above Bloomberg consensus, and we maintain our ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Maintain buy on Balkrishna Industries
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maintain ‘buy’ on ITC with unchanged FV at Rs 260
2Equitas Small Finance Bank reduces IPO size from Rs 550 crore to Rs 280 crore
3Cotton purchase exceeds record 10 million bales