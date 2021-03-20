  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maintain ‘add’ on Varun Beverages, TP at Rs 1,100

By: |
March 20, 2021 8:11 AM

Most dealers were unable to achieve turnover targets, in our view, there is increase in net working capital days due to lower sales but working capital in rupee terms has also increased by Rs 0.5 billion YoY.

However, there is healthy FCF generation of Rs 3.1 billion in CY20.

Top five highights, — management remains confident on higher growth led by multiple tailwinds such as low per capita consumption, improving penetration in rural and semi-urban markets and rising in-home consumption, Varun has increased investments in trade with the installation of 25,000+ visi-coolers in CY20, there is reduction in trade discounts largely due to lower turnover.

Most dealers were unable to achieve turnover targets, in our view, there is increase in net working capital days due to lower sales but working capital in rupee terms has also increased by Rs 0.5 billion YoY and EVA creation remains negative with RoE (7.3% in CY20) < cost of capital. However, there is healthy FCF generation of Rs 3.1 billion in CY20.

Related News

Maintain ‘add’ with a target price of Rs 1,100 (35x CY22E).

Increase in trade investments: In spite of Covid and lockdown, the company has increased its investments in trade. The number of visi-coolers stands at 800,000+ in CY20 compared to 775,000 in CY19. Total reach also stands at 2mn retail outlets with 1,500 primary distributors in CY20.

Management confident on higher growth: The company believes the soft drink consumption to remain on a steady-growth trajectory. Tailwinds such as rising young population, low per capita consumption, improving retail penetration across semi-urban and rural markets, better agroeconomics and rising trend of in-home consumption make soft drinks an attractive growth market.

Increase in working capital and days: Varun’s net working capital days increased to 23 in CY20 compared to 18 in CY19. The key reason was lower sales. However, we note the working capital in rupee terms has increased from Rs 3.6 billion in CY19 to Rs 4.1 billion in CY20. EVA creation remains negative.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Maintain add on Varun Beverages TP at Rs 1100
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maintain ‘neutral’ on Bajaj Auto, target price Rs 3,875
2Post weekly losses: Stocks make smart recovery, Sensex spurts 642 pts
3Export of oilmeals in April-February rises 49%: SEA data