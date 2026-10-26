India’s primary market is set to see fresh activity during the week of October 26, 2026, with EAAA India Alternatives, BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies among the mainboard IPOs scheduled to open. EAAA India Alternatives launched its Rs 1,200-crore public issue on October 26, while BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies are scheduled to open their offers on October 27. SFC Environmental Technologies has set a price band of Rs 313 to Rs 330 per share for its issue, which comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

IPOs opening this week: Issue size and dates

Company Issue size Opening date Closing date Price band EAAA India Alternatives Rs 1,200 crore October 26, 2026 October 28, 2026 Rs 1,585 to Rs 1,665 BLS Polymers Fresh issue of up to 1.70 crore shares October 27, 2026 October 29, 2026 Refer to latest offer document SFC Environmental Technologies Approximately Rs 667.5 crore October 27, 2026 October 29, 2026 Rs 313 to Rs 330

EAAA India Alternatives IPO opens with Rs 1,200-crore offer

EAAA India Alternatives opened its Rs 1,200-crore IPO on October 26, with the offer scheduled to close on October 28. The price band has been set at Rs 1,585 to Rs 1,665 per share. The issue is entirely an offer for sale, meaning the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder rather than the company.

BLS Polymers IPO scheduled to open on October 27

BLS Polymers is scheduled to open its IPO on October 27, with bidding expected to continue until October 29. The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 1.70 crore equity shares. Investors should refer to the latest offer document for the applicable price band and final issue terms.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO sets price band at Rs 313 to Rs 330

SFC Environmental Technologies is scheduled to open its IPO on October 27 and close it on October 29. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,56,82,750 shares. The price band is Rs 313 to Rs 330 per share.

The company operates in wastewater treatment and environmental technology. Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to support the uses set out in its offer document, including debt repayment and working capital requirements.

IPO activity spans investment management, polymers and environmental technology

The three issues represent different business sectors. EAAA India Alternatives operates in alternative investment management, BLS Polymers manufactures polymer compounds, and SFC Environmental Technologies provides wastewater treatment solutions. Their offer structures also differ, with EAAA’s issue comprising an offer for sale and SFC’s including both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

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Conclusion

EAAA India Alternatives, BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies are among the mainboard IPOs scheduled to for the week beginning October 26, 2026. EAAA’s Rs 1,200-crore issue opened on October 26, while BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies are scheduled to open on October 27. The latest offer documents provide the applicable price bands, issue sizes and bidding schedules.