Mahindra & Mahindra shares fall after Q4 results; should you buy

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 3:48:18 PM

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) fell after the dismal Jan-Mar financial results. today, its shares ended at Rs 660.80 per share, 11.45 points or 1.7 per cent down from the previous close on BSE.

M&M, new mahindra SUV TUV300 facelift 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra, new compact SUV TUV300 price, Bold New TUV300, TUV300 facelift 2019 features

Mahindra & Mahindra shares fall around 2 per cent after Jan-Mar dismal earnings

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) fell on Thursday after the company posted dismal Jan-Mar financial results. Today, its shares ended at Rs 660.80 per share, 11.45 points or 1.7 per cent down from the previous close on BSE. M&M reported a 16.07 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 969.25 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 as compared with Rs 1,154.88 crore of last year’s corresponding quarter. This includes numbers for Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited or MVML.

Slow down in the rural economy doesn’t augur well for the economy and the company is likely to face some pressure on its margins going ahead. However, Reliance Securities believe that the company’s new XUV300 would drive the company’s overall sales and profitabilities going forward. The brokerage firm remains positive on the stock on account of the government’s focus on rural development and new product launch. Post sharp price correction, the stock looks attractive at current valuation, Reliance Securities added.

Also read: Little to cheer for PSU banks in July Budget; no govt recapitalisation till December

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a “BUY” position with a SOTP-based target price or TP of Rs 810  on M&M stock as the brokerage house expects the tractor industry to grow 5 per cent, domestic passenger vehicle industry growth to be better than the SIAM outlook of 3-5 per cent and commercial vehicle industry growth of 10-12 per cent.

The fall in both the tractor and automotive industry during Jan-Mar of FY19 is on account of muted demand in rural India. The poor distribution of the South-West monsoon, a deficit North-East monsoon and weak agricultural incomes due to poor price realisation led to sluggish rural demand. Stress in the NBFC sector along with low demand in urban India and the overall slowdown in the economy led to a fall in both the tractor and automotive industry, according to the company’s release.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Mahindra & Mahindra shares fall after Q4 results; should you buy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition