Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor hit 52-week highs on BSE; Star Health, Suryoday SFB at fresh 52-week lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading flat with a negative bias on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Asian Paints, Titan Company, among others. So far in the day, S&P BSE Sensex fell to a day’s low of 52,771.53, and Nifty 50 to 15,710.15. On the 30-share index, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), rose to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,121 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 1,094.90 touched in the previous session. While no stock hit a new 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE

In the noon deals, a total of 54 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Ambar Protein Industries, Baroda Rayon Corporation, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India), Esaar (India), Integra Essentia, Moneyboxx Finance, NINtec Systems, Techvision Ventures, Trident Texofab, and Vadilal Industries among others. On the flip side, 32 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These were Aashka Hospitals, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Globalspace Technologies, Panache Innovations, Rajkumar Forge, Seacoast Shipping Services, Softtech Engineers, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, TCI Finance, and Triveni Enterprises, among others.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 11 stocks hit their respective 52-week highs, while 12 were at fresh lows on Tuesday in noon deals. The stocks that hit 52-week highs were Axita Cotton, De Nora India, Kohinoor Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Priti International, Sterling Tools, TVS Motor Company, and Venus Pipes & Tubes, among others. On the contrary, stocks of Akash Infra-Projects, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Lasa Supergenerics, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Tembo Global Industries, and Touchwood Entertainment, among others, hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE.