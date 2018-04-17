Mahindra & Mahindra joins Rs 1-trillion mcap club

Following the jump in its m-cap, M&M has joined the ranks of Ultra Tech Cement, Power Grid Corporation, and IndusInd Bank. (Reuters)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today entered the coveted Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation club, after its share price hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE. Stock of the company today opened on a bullish note at Rs 815, then gained further ground and touched its all time high level of Rs 819.10, up 2.23 per cent over its previous closing price. Following the uptick in the counter, the company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) jumped to Rs 1,01,829.91 crore, higher by Rs 2,225.32 crore, from Rs 99,604.59 crore yesterday.

A similar movement was seen on the NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 816, then jumped 2.16 per cent to Rs 818.80, its 52-week high level in morning trade. Following the jump in its m-cap, M&M has joined the ranks of Ultra Tech Cement, Power Grid Corporation, and IndusInd Bank.