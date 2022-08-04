BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 erased all the opening gains and slipped into red on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and State Bank of India, among others, contributed the most to the indices’ loss. In the trade so far, S&P BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 58,713, and a low of 57,577. While NSE Nifty 50 rose to 17,490.70, and fell to a day’s low of 17,161.25. In the afternoon deals, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,265, crossing the previous high of Rs 1,260 apiece. While no stock touched a fresh 52-week low so far in the trade.

Also read: Indus Towers share price slumps 7% on weak June quarter earnings; should you buy, hold or sell?

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

In the afternoon deals on BSE Sensex, a total of 92 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs in the afternoon deals. These include ABC Gas (International), Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart Express, CSL Finance, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Eicher Motors, Indian Hotels Company, Inox Leisure, JK Paper, Metro Brands, PVR, Vadilal Industries, Varun Beverages, and Veeram Securities, among others.

On the flip side, 18 stocks fell to new 52-week lows on the BSE Sensex on the day of weekly F&O expiry. These were Abate As Industries, Birla Tyres, Cian Healthcare, Chembond Chemicals, Elango Industries, Future Retail, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Gravity (India), KBC Global, Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF, Oceanic Foods, and Shree Ganesh Biotech (India), among others.

Also read: IndiGo share price may rally 37% as airline trims Q1 losses; analysts see reason to board this aviation stock

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, 46 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week highs, while 15 scrips fell to fresh 52-week lows in the afternoon trade on weekly F&O expiry day. The stocks that hit new 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Axita Cotton, Blue Dart Express, Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation, Dynamic Cables, Fineotex Chemical, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Grindwell Norton, Hilton Metal Forging, Ice Make Refrigeration, JK Paper, Kirloskar Electric Company, KEI Industries, Kernex Microsystems (India), Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI ETF Consumption, Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50-50, among others.

On the contrary, Debock Industries, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Kotak Nifty India Consumption ETF, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF, Sonam Clock, Supreme Petrochem, Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, KBC Global, and Vaxtex Cotfab, among others, fell to fresh lows on NSE in the afternoon deals on F&O expiry.