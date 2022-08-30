Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ent among 200 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Future Lifestyle at new low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading nearly 2 per cent higher on Tuesday, on the back of buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). In the afternoon deals, BSE Sensex was ruling 2 per cent or 1,123 points higher at 59,128.88. NSE Nifty 50 surged to 17,647.85, gaining 1.9 per cent or 327 points. So far in the trade, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,314.80 crossing its previous high of Rs 1,299 on S&P BSE Sensex. While no stock touched a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

In the afternoon deals on BSE, a total of 200 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs. These were ABB India, ABC Gas (International), Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Archidply Decor, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Data Patterns (India), Escorts Kubota, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NDTV, Olatech Solutions, Page Industries, Rama Steel Tubes, Ritco Logistics, Safari Industries (India), Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), Vadilal Enterprises, among others. On the flip side, 18 stocks fell to new 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in the afternoon deals. These were Aastamangalam Finance, Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Diggi Multitrade, Future Enterprises, Fermenta Biotech, Piramal Enterprises, Sanofi India, and Securekloud Technologies, among others.

Also read: Adani Transmission beats LIC, HDFC in m-cap to enter top 10 stocks; shares rally this much YTD

On the National Stock Exchange, 89 stocks rose to fresh 52-week highs, while 5 fell to their respective 52-week lows in the afternoon deals on Tuesday. The stocks that hit new highs were Aaron Industries, ABB India, Ador Welding, Aegis Logistics, Arihant Superstructures, Adani Total Gas, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Cantabil Retail India, Elecon Engineering Company, Eros International Media, The Federal Bank, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Global Education, Kshitij Polyline, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Radhika Jeweltech, among others.

Also Read: Reliance share price jumps 1% after Mukesh Ambani lays out Jio 5G, FMCG biz launch plans at RIL 45th AGM

On the contrary, Piramal Enterprises, Sanofi India, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, and Godha Cabcon & Insulation stocks touched fresh 52-week lows on the NSE in Tuesday trade.