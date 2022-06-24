M&M, Kohinoor Foods among 51 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 42 scrips touch fresh lows

After a good start, domestic equity markets came off its opening highs in Friday’s noon deals. The BSE Sensex was up 300 points to 52,600, and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 100 points to 15,660. Sectorally, all pockets sat firmly in green. Gains were led by Nifty bank, financials, private bank and media. Realty, auto, IT, FMCG, pharma were other notable gainers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, rising up to 1.2 per cent. About 2,163 shares have advanced, 825 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged. The market breadth was also extremely positive. Among individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra hit a new all-time high on hopes of strong domestic demand.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Alfavision Overseas (India), Avro India, Choice International, Gensol Engineering, Kohinoor Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Naysaa Securities, Rajnish Wellness, Superior Industrial Enterprises, Sterling Tools, Voltamp Transformers were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. On the flip side, Black Box, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, Gujarat State Petronet, Hester Biosciences, Mercury Laboratories, Nile, Poddar Housing and Development, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Vijay Solvex were among the stocks that hit new lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 12 stocks hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), whole 25 securities were at fresh lows. Avro India, Axita Cotton, Choice International, Hindware Home Innovation, Jupiter Wagons, Kohinoor Foods, Kritika Wires, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sterling Tools, Voltamp Transformers were among the stocks that touched 52-week high. Meanwhile, Akash Infra-Projects, Gujarat State Petronet, JTL Infra, Muthoot Finance, Seya Industries, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company were among the scrips at fresh lows intraday.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), HUL, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, NTPC, TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Titan were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, M&M, Hero Metocorp, ONGC, Bharti Airtel and HUL were the gainers, while Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and Asian Paints were the laggards.