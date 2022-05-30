Mahindra & Mahindra, Blue Dart among 56 BSE stocks at new 52-week highs; Birla Tyres, Dhampur Sugar at new low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 soared over 2 per cent on Monday on the back of firm global momentum. BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 56,082.65, and Nifty 50 rose to 16,695.50. So far in the day, Mahindra & Mahindra stock price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,006.70 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 978.90. While no stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh 52-week low.

In the noon deals on BSE Sensex, a total of 56 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week highs. The marquee names were Abhinav Capital Services, Alka Securities, Amalgamated Electricity Co., Bheema Cements, Blue Dart Express, Garbi Finvest, Interworld Digital, Kohinoor Foods, Madhuveer Com 18 Network, Raymond, Sadhna Broadcast, Sharpline Broadcast, and Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries, among others hit fresh 52-week highs on BSE Sensex today.

On the flip side, 45 scrips touched their new 52-week lows on BSE Sensex on Monday, despite positive momentum in the Indian share market. These include Aayush Food and Herbs, A & M Febcon, Birla Tyres, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Future Retail, Heritage Foods, IPCA Laboratories, JMT Auto, Mayur Floorings, Indo-National, Paradeep Phosphates, Sundaram Finance, and Venus Pipes & Tubes, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 15 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs, while 30 fell to fresh 52-week lows. The stocks that hit 52-week highs were Accuracy Shipping, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, Blue Dart Express, Kohinoor Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Medico Remedies, and Wendt (India), among others.

On the contrary, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Dhampur Sugar Mills, GMR Power and Urban Infra, HEC Infra Projects, Hindustan Media Ventures, India Pesticides, Mangalam Organics, and Venus Remedies, among others that hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE on Monday.