BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading volatile in a choppy trade on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry day. The 30-share index was ruling 70 points down at 58,783, while NSE Nifty 50 was down 8 points at 17,516. So far in the day, Sensex rose to a day’s high of 58,984.32, and low of 58,583.36. Nifty hit a day’s high of 17,566.10, and a low of 17,442.80. On S&P BSE Sensex, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) touched a new high of Rs 1,280 apiece, crossing the previous high of Rs 1,279.85 apiece hit earlier this week. While no stock touched a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

Also Read: Gold Price Today, 10 Aug 2022: Gold falls ahead of US inflation data, support on MCX at Rs 52100; buy on dips

Stocks that hit new 52 week highs, 52 week lows on BSE Sensex

On BSE Sensex, a total of 103 stocks rose to fresh 52-week highs in the late morning deals. These were ABB India, ABC Gas (International), Adani Enterprises, Ambar Protein Industries, Coal India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Fineotex Chemical, Fine Organic Industries, Healthify Life Agritec, Jyothy Labs, Hilton Metal Forging, Indian Hotels, JK Paper, Lemon Tree Hotels, PC Jeweller, Sadhna Broadcast, Siemens, Solar Industries India, Tata Elxsi, and TVS Motor Company, among others.

On the flip side, a total of 25 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These were Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, My Money Securities, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Trescon, and Triveni Enterprises among others.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel share price soars 2% on sixfold jump in Q1FY23 net profit; should you buy, sell or hold?

Stocks that hit new 52 week highs, 52 week lows on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, 52 stocks touched fresh 52-week highs, while 17 fell to new 52-week lows in the late morning deals. The stocks that hit new highs were ABB India, Adani Enterprises, AIA Engineering, Bharat Wire Ropes, Coal India, Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation, Fineotex Chemical, Fiem Industries, Fine Organic Industries, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hilton Metal Forging, Ice Make Refrigeration, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, Indian Hotels Company, Kernex Microsystems (India), Kotak Nifty India Consumption ETF, Mirza International, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Rama Phosphates, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, Timken India, TVS Motor Company, Titagarh Wagons, UNO Minda, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others.

On the contrary, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Pru Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF, Kesoram Industries, Medico Remedies, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF, Zensar Technologies, Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, IMP Powers, and Uttam Galva Steels, among others.