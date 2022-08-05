Mahindra, Adani Ent, Tata Elxsi at new 52-week highs on BSE; Future Retail, Alembic Pharma at fresh lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading flat to positive on Friday, after RBI MPC raised repo rate by 50 bps. Stocks of index heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement, among others helped the indices to stay in green. So far in the day, BSE Sensex rose to 58,649.19, and fell to a day’s low of 58,326.70. NSE Nifty touched a day’s high of 17,474.40, and a day’s low of 17,381.40 apiece. On S&P BSE Sensex, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,279 apiece, crossing the previous high of Rs 1,265 apiece. While no stock hit a new 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

In the afternoon deals on BSE Sensex, a total of 94 stocks have risen to their respective 52-week highs. These were ABC Gas (International), Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Axita Cotton, Blue Dart Express, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, CSL Finance, Fineotex Chemical, KEI Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Navin Fluorine International, Rama Steel Tubes, Sadhna Broadcast, Tata Elxsi, and Varun Beverages, among others.

On the flip side, 22 stocks fell to hit fresh 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in the afternoon deals. These include Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Asian Tea & Exports, Birla Tyres, Future Retail, Gravity (India), KBC Global, Melstar Information Technologies, Oceanic Foods, and Tijaria Polypipes, among others.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 50 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs, and 18 stocks fell to their new lows. The stocks that hit fresh highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Axita Cotton, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, CSL Finance, Fineotex Chemical, Ganesh Housing Corporation, NIPPON INDIA ETF NIFTY 5 YR BENCHMARK GSEC, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND – ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF, Karur Vysya Bank, Kirloskar Electric Company, Kshitij Polyline, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Navneet Education, Oriental Hotels, Rajnandini Metal, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI ETF Consumption, Solar Industries India, Universal Cables, among others.

On the contrary, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Debock Industries, Kotak Nifty India Consumption ETF, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF, Rama Phosphates, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, IMP Powers, KBC Global, Melstar Information Technologies, Vaxtex Cotfab, others touched fresh 52-week lows on the NSE in the afternoon deals.