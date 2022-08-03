M&M, Adani Ent, PVR among 90 BSE stocks to hit fresh 52-week highs; Future Consumer, Future Retail at new lows

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent down on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Stocks of index heavyweights such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ITC, Reliance Industries contributed the most to the indices’ fall. So far in the day, BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 57,814, and high of 58,307, while NSE Nifty fell to 17,233.45 and touched a high of 17,385. Despite a 0.5 per cent fall, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose to fresh high of Rs 1,260 apiece, crossing the previous high of Rs 1,259.95 hit in previous session. While no stock hit a new 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex, so far.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

In the late morning deals, a total of 90 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on S&P BSE Sensex. These were ABC Gas, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart Express, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Duroply Industries, Hilton Metal Forging, Vedant Fashions, PVR, Sadhna Broadcast, Safari Industries (India), Shivam Autotech, Shubham Polyspin, TD Power Systems, Trans Financial Resources, Vadilal Industries, and Veeram Securities.

On the flip side, 15 stocks fell to new 52 lows on BSE Sensex in late morning deals. These were Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Birla Tyres, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Gravity (India), Hindustan National Glass & Industries, Integra Engineering India, ISF, KBC Global, and Retro Green Revolution, among others.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, 38 stocks rose to new highs, while 12 stocks fell to fresh 52-week lows in the late morning deals on Wednesday. Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, AIA Engineering, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, Beardsell, Blue Dart Express, Dynamic Cables, eMudhra, Fiem Industries, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Kirloskar Electric Company, Kshitij Polyline, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedant Fashions, MRF, PVR, Navneet Education, NIPPON INDIA ETF NIFTY 100, Ruchira Papers, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI ETF Consumption, Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight, and International Constructions, among others.

On the contrary, stocks of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Nava, Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Future Retail, IMP Powers, Sical Logistics, Tijaria Polypipes, Melstar Information Technologies, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries, and Vaxtex Cotfab, among others fell to new 52-week lows on the NSE in the late morning deals on Wednesday.