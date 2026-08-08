Here's the live share price of Mahesh Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahesh Developers
|-34.13
|-53.93
|-53.93
|-53.93
|-53.93
|23.82
|29.36
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahesh Developers has declined 53.93% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahesh Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.04
|27.31
|10
|32.36
|27.62
|20
|21.39
|24.36
|50
|14.92
|18.14
|100
|12.39
|14.61
|200
|11.05
|12.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahesh Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Mahesh Developers - Clarification sought from Mahesh Developers Ltd
|Jun 15, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Mahesh Developers - Intimation For Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
|May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Mahesh Developers - Results- Financial Results 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Mahesh Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026.
|May 21, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Mahesh Developers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended On 31St M
Source: Dion Global
Mahesh Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC186276 and registration number is 186276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahesh Developers is ₹19.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahesh Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahesh Developers is ₹8.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahesh Developers are ₹23.45 and ₹19.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahesh Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahesh Developers is ₹46.49 and 52-week low of Mahesh Developers is ₹19.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahesh Developers has shown returns of -9.99% over the past day, -53.93% for the past month, -53.93% over 3 months, -53.93% over 1 year, 23.82% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahesh Developers are 58.37 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global