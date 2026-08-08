Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mahesh Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHESH DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Mahesh Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.38 Closed
-9.99₹ -2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mahesh Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.38₹23.45
₹19.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.38₹46.49
₹19.38
Open Price
₹19.45
Prev. Close
₹21.53
Volume
13,396

Source: Dion Global

Mahesh Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahesh Developers		-34.13-53.93-53.93-53.93-53.9323.8229.36
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahesh Developers has declined 53.93% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahesh Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Mahesh Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahesh Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.0427.31
1032.3627.62
2021.3924.36
5014.9218.14
10012.3914.61
20011.0512.7

Source: Dion Global

Mahesh Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahesh Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mahesh Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTMahesh Developers - Clarification sought from Mahesh Developers Ltd
Jun 15, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTMahesh Developers - Intimation For Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTMahesh Developers - Results- Financial Results 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTMahesh Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026.
May 21, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTMahesh Developers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended On 31St M

Source: Dion Global

About Mahesh Developers

Mahesh Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC186276 and registration number is 186276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Ratilal Sapariya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jalpa Sapariya
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ratilal Sapariya
    Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Mittal Vipul Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Jayram Sunderdas Mulchandani
    Director

FAQs on Mahesh Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Mahesh Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahesh Developers is ₹19.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahesh Developers?

The Mahesh Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahesh Developers?

The market cap of Mahesh Developers is ₹8.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahesh Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahesh Developers are ₹23.45 and ₹19.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahesh Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahesh Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahesh Developers is ₹46.49 and 52-week low of Mahesh Developers is ₹19.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahesh Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahesh Developers has shown returns of -9.99% over the past day, -53.93% for the past month, -53.93% over 3 months, -53.93% over 1 year, 23.82% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahesh Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahesh Developers are 58.37 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahesh Developers News

More Mahesh Developers News
Market Pulse