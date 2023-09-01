Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.65
|1.54
|-23.85
|-14.66
|-14.58
|99.20
|-66.04
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahesh Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC186276 and registration number is 186276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹4.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is -13.03 and PB ratio of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahesh Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.