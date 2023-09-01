Follow Us

Mahesh Developers Ltd. Share Price

MAHESH DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mahesh Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.90₹9.90
₹9.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.26₹18.00
₹9.90
Open Price
₹9.90
Prev. Close
₹9.90
Volume
21

Mahesh Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.9
  • R29.9
  • R39.9
  • Pivot
    9.9
  • S19.9
  • S29.9
  • S39.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.4310.04
  • 1014.0910.11
  • 2013.1110.21
  • 5010.8910.71
  • 1009.311.42
  • 20010.9411.74

Mahesh Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.651.54-23.85-14.66-14.5899.20-66.04
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Mahesh Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahesh Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahesh Developers Ltd.

Mahesh Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2008PLC186276 and registration number is 186276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Ratilal Sapariya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Shah
    Executive Director

FAQs on Mahesh Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahesh Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹4.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahesh Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is -13.03 and PB ratio of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is 1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahesh Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahesh Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahesh Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Mahesh Developers Ltd. is ₹9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

