What is the share price of Mahaveer Infoway? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahaveer Infoway is ₹13.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahaveer Infoway? The Mahaveer Infoway is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahaveer Infoway? The market cap of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹7.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahaveer Infoway? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahaveer Infoway are ₹14.08 and ₹13.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahaveer Infoway? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahaveer Infoway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹7.04 as on .

How has the Mahaveer Infoway performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahaveer Infoway has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -1.1% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 59.01% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 29.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway are -19.23 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global