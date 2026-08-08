Here's the live share price of Mahaveer Infoway along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahaveer Infoway
|-9.21
|-1.10
|33.66
|48.35
|59.01
|25.07
|29.69
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahaveer Infoway has gained 59.01% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahaveer Infoway has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.89
|14.85
|10
|15.48
|15.09
|20
|15.49
|15.12
|50
|13.83
|14.01
|100
|11.38
|12.58
|200
|11.06
|11.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahaveer Infoway remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Mahaveer Infoway - Newspaper Advertisement For Publication Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter E
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Mahaveer Infoway - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13" July, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Read With 33(3)(C)Of SEBI (Listing
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Mahaveer Infoway - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13" July, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Read With 33
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Mahaveer Infoway - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Mahaveer Infoway - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th July, 2026 Under Regulation 29
Source: Dion Global
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1991PLC012704 and registration number is 012704. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahaveer Infoway is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahaveer Infoway is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹7.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahaveer Infoway are ₹14.08 and ₹13.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahaveer Infoway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹7.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahaveer Infoway has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -1.1% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 59.01% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 29.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway are -19.23 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global