MAHAVEER INFOWAY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.43 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.43₹7.43
₹7.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.71₹14.01
₹7.43
Open Price
₹7.43
Prev. Close
₹7.43
Volume
207

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.43
  • R27.43
  • R37.43
  • Pivot
    7.43
  • S17.43
  • S27.43
  • S37.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.127.54
  • 105.137.44
  • 204.637.32
  • 505.577.41
  • 1005.887.59
  • 2005.247.49

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.886.14-6.19-23.4064.02353.05123.12
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1991PLC012704 and registration number is 012704. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harinarayan Vyas
    Director
  • Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Bhansali
    Director
  • Mrs. Kanika Suri
    Director
  • Mr. Budhi Prakash Toshniwal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinit Maharia
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Jain
    Director

FAQs on Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹4.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is -33.47 and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹14.01 and 52-week low of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

