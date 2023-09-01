Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.88
|6.14
|-6.19
|-23.40
|64.02
|353.05
|123.12
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1991PLC012704 and registration number is 012704. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹4.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is -33.47 and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹14.01 and 52-week low of Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is ₹3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.