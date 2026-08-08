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Mahaveer Infoway Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHAVEER INFOWAY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Mahaveer Infoway along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.50 Closed
-2.17₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahaveer Infoway Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.50₹14.08
₹13.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.04₹17.95
₹13.50
Open Price
₹13.80
Prev. Close
₹13.80
Volume
278

Source: Dion Global

Mahaveer Infoway Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahaveer Infoway		-9.21-1.1033.6648.3559.0125.0729.69
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahaveer Infoway has gained 59.01% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahaveer Infoway has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Mahaveer Infoway Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahaveer Infoway Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.8914.85
1015.4815.09
2015.4915.12
5013.8314.01
10011.3812.58
20011.0611.32

Source: Dion Global

Mahaveer Infoway Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahaveer Infoway remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahaveer Infoway Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTMahaveer Infoway - Newspaper Advertisement For Publication Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter E
Jul 13, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTMahaveer Infoway - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13" July, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Read With 33(3)(C)Of SEBI (Listing
Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTMahaveer Infoway - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13" July, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Read With 33
Jul 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTMahaveer Infoway - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTMahaveer Infoway - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th July, 2026 Under Regulation 29

Source: Dion Global

About Mahaveer Infoway

Mahaveer Infoway Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1991PLC012704 and registration number is 012704. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Bhansali
    Director
  • Mrs. Kanika Suri
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Khemchand Khivsara
    Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Kumar Jain
    Director

FAQs on Mahaveer Infoway Share Price

What is the share price of Mahaveer Infoway?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahaveer Infoway is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahaveer Infoway?

The Mahaveer Infoway is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahaveer Infoway?

The market cap of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹7.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahaveer Infoway?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahaveer Infoway are ₹14.08 and ₹13.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahaveer Infoway?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahaveer Infoway stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Mahaveer Infoway is ₹7.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahaveer Infoway performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahaveer Infoway has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -1.1% for the past month, 33.66% over 3 months, 59.01% over 1 year, 25.07% across 3 years, and 29.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahaveer Infoway are -19.23 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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