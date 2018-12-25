Maharashtra first to appoint trade representatives in 6 states to promote inter-state business

The State Marketing Board has been taking several measures to encourage trade between states.

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to appoint out of state trade representatives to promote trade within the domestic market. The Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) has decided to appoint six trade representatives outside the state to promote trade in agri-perishable commodities. According to Sunil Pawar, MD, MSAMB, while it is important to promote export, it is also important to promote trade within the country. Maharashtra leads the country in terms of production of both fruits and vegetables and the state also enjoys a 60% share in the export of fruits and vegetables from the country, he said. However, over 10-15% of the produce sometimes do not conform to international standards crossing the mandatory residual limits, he explained. Moreover, the country also has a huge domestic market that is waiting to be tapped, he added.

Given the lack of market information and the absence of a local network, it is the local traders who have developed contacts over the years who end up making money in the bargain, Pawar said. Therefore, the board has decided to appoint officers in six states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. These trade representatives will gather the necessary market information , identify markets for the agri-produce and facilitate trade on behalf of the board for farmer producer companies, farmer groups and farmer cooperatives. Pawar said that letters have been written to the respective agriculture marketing boards of these states urging them to take advantage of these trade representatives and share the market requirements with them. These officers shall operate out of the respective marketing board offices of these states and remain the nodal point of contact for trade with Maharashtra, Pawar said.

Earlier this year, the Board had announced transport subsidy for FPCs and farmers’ cooperatives for trade outside the state. These trade representatives will also help the FPCs and farmers’ cooperatives during the process of sale in these markets. Maharashtra is the leading producer of onion, pomegranate and grapes. Yet, a small fraction of the trade is being carried out by the farmers. Most of the trade is dominated by traders and commission agents who have access to both the markets outside the state as well as the market channels. To help farmers gain access to outside state markets, the state government has also signed an MoU with the railways, which will allow an extra carriage to be attached to the trains.

Also read: No more 12%, 18% GST slab? Here’s what FM Jaitley says could happen

In addition, facilitation centres have been set up in Nashik to help in the preservation of onions and vegetables. Interestingly, MahaFPC , the apex body of farmer producer companies (FPCs) has already begun working with the trade representatives. MahaFPC has already opened its office in Chennai and dispatched 500 tonne of onions from Maharashtra. The objective is to trade some 5,000 tonne outside the state. The body will for the first time create a farmer-owned storage with capacity of 25,000 tonne. According to Thorat, 25 FPCs have agreed to participate.

The State Marketing Board has been taking several measures to encourage trade between states. Maharashtra has taken the lead to frame a policy to encourage and grant the status of Markets of National Importance to some of the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the state. This move has been taken to strengthen the agricultural marketing system in the state and encourage export and trading among states. At present, Maharashtra has 305 APMCs and an annual turnover of Rs 50,000 crore. If some of the APMCs become MNIs and do away with elected bodies they can grow beyond local markets and can also export produce to overseas countries. The APMCs are now monitored by elected bodies that usually end up keeping the local interests in mind and therefore the presence of professionals could change the outlook of the market as well as encourage inter-state trading.

The Board recently sought funds to the tune of Rs 80 crore to bring some 145 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the state under the ambit of eNAM. Out of some 60 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra, 30 have switched to digital transactions and have begun e-auctions. These 30 APMCs were part of the first phase of the Union agriculture ministry-promoted electronic platform National Agriculture Market (eNAM).

Another 15 mandis were also expected to begin e-auctions as well. Later, funds were sought for the additional 145 APMCs in addition to the earlier 60 APMCs in the state. Under the eNAM project, around 30 mandis were first connected and brought onto the eNAM platform and another 30 mandis commenced e-trading in the second phase of the project. In addition, through the World Bank aided project, another 25 mandis in the state have begun sale of agricultural commodities through e-trading which means around 85 marketing committees have commenced e-trading in the state.

According to Pawar, the first phase involved intra mandi trading, the second phase would see inter-mandi trading and the third phase would involve inter state trading. In March this year, after liberalising and deregulating agricultural markets, the state government began relaxing norms to create multiple marketing channels, which would allow companies to purchase directly from farmers, bypassing intermediaries. The government is offering direct marketing licences, private marketing licences and single licences with the aim of encouraging multiple channels for marketing agri-produce and inviting bids through an online system.