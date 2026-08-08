What is the share price of Maharashtra Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Maharashtra Corporation? The Maharashtra Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Corporation? The market cap of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹19.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maharashtra Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Corporation are ₹0.32 and ₹0.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.56 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.25 as on .

How has the Maharashtra Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Maharashtra Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.82% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -29.55% over 1 year, -34.63% across 3 years, and -19.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation are -53.45 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global