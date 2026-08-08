Here's the live share price of Maharashtra Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maharashtra Corporation
|-3.13
|-8.82
|-16.22
|-20.51
|-29.55
|-34.63
|-19.68
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maharashtra Corporation has declined 29.55% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.32
|0.32
|10
|0.33
|0.32
|20
|0.33
|0.33
|50
|0.34
|0.34
|100
|0.35
|0.35
|200
|0.38
|0.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maharashtra Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 83.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Maharashtra Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Maharashtra Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Maharashtra Corpn. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Maharashtra Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Maharashtra Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart
Source: Dion Global
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71100MH1982PLC028750 and registration number is 028750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maharashtra Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹19.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Corporation are ₹0.32 and ₹0.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.56 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maharashtra Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.82% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -29.55% over 1 year, -34.63% across 3 years, and -19.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation are -53.45 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global