Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|0
|-7.44
|-27.74
|0.90
|34.13
|32.43
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71100MH1982PLC028750 and registration number is 028750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹32.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is 52.83 and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.02 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.