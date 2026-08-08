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Maharashtra Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Maharashtra Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.31 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maharashtra Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.31₹0.32
₹0.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹0.56
₹0.31
Open Price
₹0.32
Prev. Close
₹0.31
Volume
6,15,939

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maharashtra Corporation		-3.13-8.82-16.22-20.51-29.55-34.63-19.68
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maharashtra Corporation has declined 29.55% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Maharashtra Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Maharashtra Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.320.32
100.330.32
200.330.33
500.340.34
1000.350.35
2000.380.39

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maharashtra Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 83.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maharashtra Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTMaharashtra Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve:1. Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 15, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTMaharashtra Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTMaharashtra Corpn. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTMaharashtra Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTMaharashtra Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quart

Source: Dion Global

About Maharashtra Corporation

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71100MH1982PLC028750 and registration number is 028750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Kothari
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Rajak Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anju Pareek
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maharashtra Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Maharashtra Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maharashtra Corporation?

The Maharashtra Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Corporation?

The market cap of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹19.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maharashtra Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maharashtra Corporation are ₹0.32 and ₹0.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.56 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Corporation is ₹0.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maharashtra Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maharashtra Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.82% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -29.55% over 1 year, -34.63% across 3 years, and -19.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation are -53.45 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Maharashtra Corporation News

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