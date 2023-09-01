Follow Us

MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.12 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.10₹1.14
₹1.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.80₹3.02
₹1.12
Open Price
₹1.14
Prev. Close
₹1.12
Volume
2,85,947

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.14
  • R21.16
  • R31.18
  • Pivot
    1.12
  • S11.1
  • S21.08
  • S31.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.041.12
  • 100.991.12
  • 2011.11
  • 501.071.14
  • 1001.071.21
  • 2001.121.27

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.820-7.44-27.740.9034.1332.43
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71100MH1982PLC028750 and registration number is 028750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tilokchand Kothari
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajak
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹32.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is 52.83 and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.02 and 52-week low of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

