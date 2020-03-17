Maharashtra APMCs to take precautions in wake of coronavirus; Vashi to clean up market

A decision on the foodgrains, onions, potatoes and pulses section is likely to be taken on Tuesday, he said, adding that a meeting of the officials and market representatives has been called on Tuesday. (IE File image)

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra have started taking necessary precautions in the wake of the breakout of coronavirus in the state.

Taking the lead, Vashi has declared every Thursday and Friday as holidays for cleaning up the markets for fruits and vegetables section. Sanjay Pansare, president, Fruits and Vegetables Association, said these two days will be utilised for cleaning and disinfecting the market. This exercise will be undertaken on every Thursday and Friday until March 31, Pansare said.

To avoid crowding in the market, home delivery has been started, he said, adding that vehicles will not be allowed to remain standing in the markets and once the material is unloaded, the tempos will be asked to leave the market premises.

Sanitisers and temperature monitors will be kept at the gates and consumers who visit the market will be asked to cooperate with the market committee officials, Pansare said. A decision on the foodgrains, onions, potatoes and pulses section is likely to be taken on Tuesday, he said, adding that a meeting of the officials and market representatives has been called on Tuesday.

The remaining APMCs, however, shall continue to function as usual, said Sunil Pawar, MD, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB). Currently, there are 305 APMCs with main markets and 624 sub-markets.

A circular has been issued to all APMCs in the state and directions have been issued to undertake necessary precautionary measures. Market committee officials have been told to place posters on coronavirus at several locations giving information on the measures to be followed, he said. More importantly, market committees have been directed to make available sanitisers and adequate water supply in addition to ensuring cleanliness in the market environs, he said, adding that overcrowding should be avoided.