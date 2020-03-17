Maharashtra APMCs to take precautions in wake of coronavirus; Vashi to clean up market

By: |
Published: March 17, 2020 3:40:26 AM

To avoid crowding in the market, home delivery has been started, Sanjay Pansare, president, Fruits and Vegetables Association said.

A decision on the foodgrains, onions, potatoes and pulses section is likely to be taken on Tuesday, he said, adding that a meeting of the officials and market representatives has been called on Tuesday. (IE File image)A decision on the foodgrains, onions, potatoes and pulses section is likely to be taken on Tuesday, he said, adding that a meeting of the officials and market representatives has been called on Tuesday. (IE File image)

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra have started taking necessary precautions in the wake of the breakout of coronavirus in the state.

Taking the lead, Vashi has declared every Thursday and Friday as holidays for cleaning up the markets for fruits and vegetables section. Sanjay Pansare, president, Fruits and Vegetables Association, said these two days will be utilised for cleaning and disinfecting the market. This exercise will be undertaken on every Thursday and Friday until March 31, Pansare said.

Related News

To avoid crowding in the market, home delivery has been started, he said, adding that vehicles will not be allowed to remain standing in the markets and once the material is unloaded, the tempos will be asked to leave the market premises.

Sanitisers and temperature monitors will be kept at the gates and consumers who visit the market will be asked to cooperate with the market committee officials, Pansare said. A decision on the foodgrains, onions, potatoes and pulses section is likely to be taken on Tuesday, he said, adding that a meeting of the officials and market representatives has been called on Tuesday.

The remaining APMCs, however, shall continue to function as usual, said Sunil Pawar, MD, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB). Currently, there are 305 APMCs with main markets and 624 sub-markets.

A circular has been issued to all APMCs in the state and directions have been issued to undertake necessary precautionary measures. Market committee officials have been told to place posters on coronavirus at several locations giving information on the measures to be followed, he said. More importantly, market committees have been directed to make available sanitisers and adequate water supply in addition to ensuring cleanliness in the market environs, he said, adding that overcrowding should be avoided.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Maharashtra APMCs to take precautions in wake of coronavirus Vashi to clean up market
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yes Bank shares bounce back sharply; zoom over 45%
2Government tables notifications on excise duty, road cess rise on petrol, diesel
3Will March 2020 see highest FPI withdrawal in history? Foreign investors shy away from India