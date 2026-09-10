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Maharaja & Speedex India Share Price

Sector
Consumer Durables

Maharaja & Speedex India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 177.00-186.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Maharaja & Speedex India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Maharaja & Speedex India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amber Enterprises India		-2.761.62-6.68-1.37-7.7733.3118.25
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		2.3-5.89-10.55-3.46-27.64-9.75-13.9
V-Guard Industries		-4.181.98.416.31-11.311.284.54
Eureka Forbes		-5.58-10.82-9.15-6.23-31.84-7.59-4.63
Cello World		-2.93-6.32-11.5-14.46-44.36-24.75-15.68
TTK Prestige		-7.66-10.61-0.519.82-20.24-12.67-10.37
IFB Industries		-2.25-9.82-1.4922.47-14.838.922.85
Hawkins Cookers		3.781.469.8512.2912.293.942.35
Harsha Engineers International		0.594.8114.5127.8110.160.28-1.4
Bajaj Electricals		5.01-6.428.81-4.27-40.2-33.78-23.82
Orient Electric		-2.36-7.72-0.781.81-14.71-10.02-12.3
Borosil		2.225.981613.35-25.81-15.174.79
Stove Kraft		-0.63.7626.3179.7222.2114.75-2.82
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		0.33-9.84-4.95.33-12.66-21.58-5.84
Wonder Electricals		-4.12-45.95-21.61-47.87-43.6137.5456.9
Singer India		-0.357.417.835.625.621.841.1
Greenchef Appliances Ltd		4.5732.8738.716.838.42-21.17-9.5
Tokyo Plast International		-3.05-6.69-12.061.52-39.58-9.15-6.28

Source: Dion Global

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About Maharaja & Speedex India

Maharaja & Speedex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28997DL2006PLC146383 and registration number is 146383. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akash Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kusum Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Asha K Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chand Gupta
    Independent Director

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