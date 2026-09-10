Maharaja & Speedex India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹177.00-186.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amber Enterprises India
|-2.76
|1.62
|-6.68
|-1.37
|-7.77
|33.31
|18.25
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|2.3
|-5.89
|-10.55
|-3.46
|-27.64
|-9.75
|-13.9
|V-Guard Industries
|-4.18
|1.9
|8.41
|6.31
|-11.31
|1.28
|4.54
|Eureka Forbes
|-5.58
|-10.82
|-9.15
|-6.23
|-31.84
|-7.59
|-4.63
|Cello World
|-2.93
|-6.32
|-11.5
|-14.46
|-44.36
|-24.75
|-15.68
|TTK Prestige
|-7.66
|-10.61
|-0.5
|19.82
|-20.24
|-12.67
|-10.37
|IFB Industries
|-2.25
|-9.82
|-1.49
|22.47
|-14.83
|8.92
|2.85
|Hawkins Cookers
|3.78
|1.46
|9.85
|12.29
|12.29
|3.94
|2.35
|Harsha Engineers International
|0.59
|4.81
|14.51
|27.81
|10.16
|0.28
|-1.4
|Bajaj Electricals
|5.01
|-6.42
|8.81
|-4.27
|-40.2
|-33.78
|-23.82
|Orient Electric
|-2.36
|-7.72
|-0.78
|1.81
|-14.71
|-10.02
|-12.3
|Borosil
|2.22
|5.98
|16
|13.35
|-25.81
|-15.17
|4.79
|Stove Kraft
|-0.6
|3.76
|26.31
|79.72
|22.21
|14.75
|-2.82
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|0.33
|-9.84
|-4.9
|5.33
|-12.66
|-21.58
|-5.84
|Wonder Electricals
|-4.12
|-45.95
|-21.61
|-47.87
|-43.61
|37.54
|56.9
|Singer India
|-0.35
|7.41
|7.83
|5.62
|5.62
|1.84
|1.1
|Greenchef Appliances Ltd
|4.57
|32.87
|38.7
|16.83
|8.42
|-21.17
|-9.5
|Tokyo Plast International
|-3.05
|-6.69
|-12.06
|1.52
|-39.58
|-9.15
|-6.28
Source: Dion Global
Maharaja & Speedex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28997DL2006PLC146383 and registration number is 146383. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global