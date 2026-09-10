Maharaja & Speedex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28997DL2006PLC146383 and registration number is 146383. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.