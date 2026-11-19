Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10102OR1992GOI003038 and registration number is 003038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of Coal and lignite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30526.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1323.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.