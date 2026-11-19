Mahanadi Coalfields has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Nov 19, 2026 and will close on Nov 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹129.00-136.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coal India
|-4.03
|-5.76
|-3
|-15.09
|2.36
|3.72
|20.39
|Vedanta
|-5.76
|0.9
|-6.55
|-27.32
|-52.05
|0.81
|-4.54
|NMDC
|-3.98
|-3.21
|-18.13
|-23.34
|-9.33
|6.25
|8.56
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|-8.19
|-0.34
|-18.03
|-28.99
|-11.29
|5.33
|46.67
|Bharat Coking Coal
|-3.77
|-2.29
|-6.92
|-16.62
|-24.45
|-8.92
|-5.45
|Gravita India
|-3.02
|2.16
|-17.53
|-8.81
|-13.13
|9.36
|48.95
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-5.84
|-0.46
|-12.16
|-23.69
|-16.54
|26.57
|14.23
|MOIL
|-4.43
|-8.64
|-16.54
|-29.15
|-37.77
|-11.2
|4.1
|Ashapura Minechem
|-1.55
|-11.25
|-31.41
|-36.63
|-41.74
|8.48
|31.4
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.12
|2.02
|10.69
|7.82
|7.82
|2.54
|1.52
|Deccan Gold Mines
|-7.94
|-4.57
|-26.65
|25.91
|42.32
|12.48
|7.31
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|-4.48
|-0.66
|-27.85
|-17.75
|-34.6
|-21
|5.79
|20 Microns
|-4.8
|-4.11
|-9.21
|7.75
|-8.57
|2.15
|24.19
|VISA Chrome
|-9.91
|-4.78
|-14.06
|-32.24
|-39.09
|26.87
|17.17
|Nile
|-2.45
|-13.21
|-21.87
|-31.29
|-29.17
|-10.86
|-6.67
|Vishnusurya Projects And Infra
|6.67
|-2.94
|-11.74
|-17.59
|-15.14
|-13.61
|12.28
|Goa Carbon
|-3.46
|-8.12
|5.45
|-3.11
|-12.93
|-11.01
|0.29
|Anmol India
|-4.92
|-9.06
|6.61
|-7.24
|-28.78
|-43.29
|-21.29
|Rajdarshan Industries
|-4.74
|3.26
|-14.04
|-12.82
|-34.01
|-4.71
|2.78
Source: Dion Global
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10102OR1992GOI003038 and registration number is 003038. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of Coal and lignite. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30526.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1323.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global