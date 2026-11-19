Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opens on November 19. While the primary market action will be in focus, the company is planning a sizeable expansion into renewable energy and clean technology, with proposed investments of Rs 17,900 crore across solar power, wind energy and pumped storage projects. The company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), dated November 13, 2026, also details plans involving battery energy storage, electric mining equipment, coal gasification and other mineral exploration.

The proposed renewable energy portfolio includes 2,000 MW of solar power, 100 MW of wind power and a 500 MW pumped storage project. Separately, MCL has already commissioned 57.21 MW of solar capacity and has another 10.5 MW plant under execution as of September 30, 2026.

The company’s plans extend beyond electricity generation, with electric vehicles proposed for mining operations and coal gasification being explored for industrial applications. Here are five important details from the latest RHP.

Advertisement

#1 Rs 12,000 crore solar power plan targets 2,000 MW capacity

Solar power is the biggest component of MCL’s proposed renewable energy investment programme. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for a 2,000 MW solar power project, involving planned capital expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore.

MCL had commissioned 57.21 MW of solar power capacity as of September 30, 2026. This includes 52 MW of ground-mounted solar installations and 5.21 MW of rooftop solar plants. Another 10.5 MW solar plant was under execution.

The existing installations serve different purposes. Rooftop solar plants generate electricity for the company’s own consumption, while electricity from ground-mounted plants is injected into the grid. The corresponding energy credits are adjusted against MCL’s electricity bills.

The company has stated its aim to become a net-zero entity in terms of energy use. However, the proposed 2,000 MW project remains at the MoU stage and should not be confused with operational solar capacity.

#2 Rs 900 crore wind power project planned in Odisha

MCL is also considering wind energy as part of its renewable power portfolio. The company has concluded an MoU with the Odisha government for a proposed 100 MW wind power project at Rayagada.

The project carries planned capital expenditure of Rs 900 crore. Its proposed capacity would add a wind energy component to MCL’s existing solar power operations.

The project is part of the company’s broader effort to develop renewable energy sources alongside its coal mining business. However, the RHP does not disclose a commissioning date for the proposed wind facility.

#3 Rs 5,000 crore pumped storage project and an 80 MW battery storage system

Energy storage is another important component of MCL’s diversification plans. The company has concluded an MoU with the Odisha government for a proposed 500 MW pumped storage project, involving planned capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore.

Separately, MCL has been awarded work to establish an 80 MW/320 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Odisha. The project was originally awarded to Coal India Limited by Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO) and subsequently transferred to MCL.

These are two distinct storage initiatives. The pumped storage project is at the MoU stage, while the battery storage work has been awarded to MCL.

The RHP does not disclose the estimated project cost or commissioning timeline for the battery storage facility. Its progress will therefore depend on the subsequent implementation details.

#4 Electric vehicles planned for coal transportation and mining operations

MCL is also preparing to introduce electric machinery into its mining operations, with the aim of reducing diesel consumption and carbon emissions.

The company has approved a Schedule of Rates (SOR) for coal and overburden transportation using electric vehicle (EV) tippers. It has also approved the use of EV payloaders for loading coal into railway wagons.

MCL plans to introduce such machinery in phases through upcoming mining contracts. It also intends to deploy high-capacity heavy earth-moving machinery, including electric equipment, at its opencast mines.

The company is also considering greater mechanisation through surface miners and continuous miners at selected underground mines. However, the RHP does not specify the total number of electric vehicles or machinery units planned for deployment.

#5 Coal gasification, other minerals and rare earths on the expansion agenda

MCL’s diversification plans also extend to coal-based chemicals and mineral exploration. The company intends to explore coal gasification, other mineral mining and rare earths to develop additional business activities beyond conventional coal extraction.

Coal gasification involves converting coal into synthetic gas, which can be used as a feedstock for manufacturing chemicals, fertilisers and synthetic fuels. MCL has stated that it is exploring opportunities in this area in line with the Government of India’s coal gasification mission.

Mineral mining, rare earths key areas of expansion

The company has also identified other mineral mining and rare earths as potential areas of expansion. These activities could provide additional avenues to use its resource base and develop complementary business operations.

However, the RHP does not specify project-wise investment amounts, production targets or commissioning schedules for these proposed activities. Their commercial contribution will depend on future project development and execution.

Mahanadi Coalfields’ updated RHP presents a diversification programme spanning solar, wind, pumped storage, battery storage, electric mining equipment and coal-based chemicals. The proposed Rs 17,900 crore investment in three renewable energy projects forms a substantial part of this plan.

However, the stages of development differ across initiatives. MCL already has commissioned solar capacity, while several larger projects remain at the MoU stage. Battery storage work has been awarded, and electric machinery is planned for phased introduction through future mining contracts.

The extent to which these initiatives contribute to MCL’s business will depend on their actual execution and commissioning.