Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s proposed IPO comes with several business and financial risks that warrant attention. The company’s red herring prospectus identifies concerns involving customer concentration, contractor dependence, environmental approvals, contingent liabilities and geographical concentration of coal reserves. The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), through which Coal India plans to sell up to 661.84 million equity shares. MCL will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Here are five key risks that deserve investor attention before they decide to subscribe to the nearly Rs 9,000 crore IPO opening on November 19.

1. Heavy dependence on a handful of coal buyers

Mahanadi Coalfields derives a significant portion of its revenue from a limited group of customers. Its top 10 customers contributed 55.94% of revenue from operations in FY26, compared with 55.71% in FY25 and 53.30% in FY24. The largest customer alone accounted for 14.64% of revenue during FY26.

Advertisement

Government-owned and controlled power generation companies and utilities contributed another 44.81% of revenue from operations in FY26.

This customer concentration could expose MCL to lower sales volumes if major buyers reduce their coal purchases. Delayed payments or changes in procurement arrangements may also affect cash flows and dispatch schedules. The extent of any impact would depend on the availability of alternative buyers and the duration of such disruptions.

2. Heavy reliance on contractors could affect mining operations

Third-party contractors perform several important activities across MCL’s mining operations, including overburden removal, coal extraction, loading and transportation. This creates a degree of dependence on their ability to deliver services within agreed timelines.

MCL’s top 10 contractors accounted for 70.97% of its contractual expenses during the April-June quarter of FY27. Their share was 60.02% in FY26, 47.83% in FY25 and 42.62% in FY24.

Any financial difficulties, labour shortages or equipment failures among major contractors could potentially disrupt mining schedules. Finding replacements may also involve fresh tendering and additional expenditure. These factors could put pressure on production and operating costs.

The company also relies on Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited for technical expertise, mine planning and design services. Any interruption in these services could affect the timely execution of certain mining activities.

3. Pending environmental clearances could delay mining projects

MCL requires several statutory permissions to operate and expand its mining projects. These include environmental clearances, forest approvals, mining permissions and other regulatory licences.

The DRHP identifies pending approval requirements for projects including the Balabhadra Open Cast Project, Balram Open Cast Project and Bharatpur expansion. The Bharatpur proposal involves environmental clearance for 20 million tonnes per annum and forest clearance covering 57.73 hectares of forest land.

Delays in obtaining the required permissions could postpone project execution and the planned addition of production capacity. Land acquisition and rehabilitation requirements may also extend project timelines, depending on the progress of administrative procedures and arrangements with affected communities.

MCL reported compensation of Rs 151.76 crore for land and assets during FY26. Resettlement benefits during the same financial year amounted to Rs 152.18 crore.



Additional environmental compliance requirements and mine-closure obligations could also increase expenditure. Any substantial rise in these costs may affect project economics and operating margins.

4. Contingent liabilities could result in additional financial obligations

MCL has disclosed substantial contingent liabilities that could create additional financial obligations if the underlying claims are decided against the company.

As of June 30, 2026, total contingent liabilities represented 37.37% of its net worth. The corresponding figures stood at 39.80% as of March 31, 2026, 55.18% as of March 31, 2025 and 61.56% as of March 31, 2024.

Income-tax-related claims accounted for Rs 4,733.11 crore as of June 30, 2026. The company also disclosed Rs 806.64 crore in water-tax-related claims and Rs 2,107.19 crore under miscellaneous land compensation and other matters.

The DRHP further records outstanding legal and regulatory proceedings involving MCL, its promoter and subsidiaries. Adverse decisions could require the company to meet additional financial obligations, potentially affecting its cash flows and financial position. The actual impact will depend on the outcome of these proceedings and the amounts, if any, that become payable.

5. Mining operations concentrated in two Odisha coalfields

MCL’s mining operations are concentrated in the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields in Odisha. This geographical concentration could expose the company to local operational disruptions, including flooding and other natural events affecting mining activities.

As of March 31, 2026, MCL reported total coal reserves of 9,840.31 million tonnes. Talcher accounted for 5,429.46 million tonnes, while Ib Valley contributed 4,410.85 million tonnes.

According to the DRHP, these reserves could support approximately 45 years of production at the FY26 output level. However, this estimate depends on assumptions relating to production levels, geological conditions, mining recovery and the economic viability of extraction.

Actual recoverable reserves may differ from current estimates. Any prolonged disruption affecting either coalfield could also affect production, with limited opportunities to offset the impact through mining operations in other regions.

Conclusion

Mahanadi Coalfields’ DRHP identifies five areas that could affect its operating performance and financial position. Customer concentration, contractor dependence, pending statutory approvals, contingent liabilities and geographical concentration each carry potential financial or operational consequences.

The extent of these exposures will depend on future operating conditions and the company’s ability to manage the associated challenges. Its financial performance, proposed IPO valuation and ability to sustain production will remain important considerations when assessing the public issue.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.