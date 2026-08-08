What is the share price of Mahan Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahan Industries is ₹11.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahan Industries? The Mahan Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahan Industries? The market cap of Mahan Industries is ₹5.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahan Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahan Industries are ₹11.63 and ₹11.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahan Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahan Industries is ₹11.63 and 52-week low of Mahan Industries is ₹7.91 as on .

How has the Mahan Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahan Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 10.13% over 3 months, 47.03% over 1 year, 181.75% across 3 years, and 100.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahan Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahan Industries are 114.02 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global