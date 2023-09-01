Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|3.85
|12.50
|22.73
|14.89
|170.00
|45.95
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1995PLC024053 and registration number is 024053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹1.94 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahan Industries Ltd. is 30.0 and PB ratio of Mahan Industries Ltd. is 0.63 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹.54 and 52-week low of Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹.36 as on Aug 21, 2023.