Here's the live share price of Mahan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahan Industries
|0
|4.96
|10.13
|21.27
|47.03
|181.75
|100.38
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahan Industries has gained 47.03% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahan Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.52
|11.51
|10
|11.25
|11.25
|20
|10.73
|10.79
|50
|9.58
|9.61
|100
|7.43
|8
|200
|5.18
|6.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Mahan Industries - Submission Of Copies Of Newspaper Advertisement - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meet
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Mahan Industries - Launch Of New Brand 'Credit Mines' - A Comprehensive Digital Lending Platform
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Mahan Industries - Draft Letter of Offer
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Mahan Industries - Detailed Public Statement
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Mahan Industries - Extract Of Newspaper Publication For EGM -Compliance Under Regulation 47 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations
Source: Dion Global
Mahan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1995PLC024053 and registration number is 024053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahan Industries is ₹11.63 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Mahan Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahan Industries is ₹5.23 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahan Industries are ₹11.63 and ₹11.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahan Industries is ₹11.63 and 52-week low of Mahan Industries is ₹7.91 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Mahan Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 10.13% over 3 months, 47.03% over 1 year, 181.75% across 3 years, and 100.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahan Industries are 114.02 and 1.01 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global