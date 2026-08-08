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Mahan Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHAN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mahan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.63 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahan Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.63₹11.63
₹11.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.91₹11.63
₹11.63
Open Price
₹11.63
Prev. Close
₹11.63
Volume
17,950

Source: Dion Global

Mahan Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahan Industries		04.9610.1321.2747.03181.75100.38
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahan Industries has gained 47.03% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahan Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Mahan Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahan Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.5211.51
1011.2511.25
2010.7310.79
509.589.61
1007.438
2005.186.07

Source: Dion Global

Mahan Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahan Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTMahan Industries - Submission Of Copies Of Newspaper Advertisement - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meet
Jul 31, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTMahan Industries - Launch Of New Brand 'Credit Mines' - A Comprehensive Digital Lending Platform
Jul 27, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTMahan Industries - Draft Letter of Offer
Jul 22, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTMahan Industries - Detailed Public Statement
Jul 21, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTMahan Industries - Extract Of Newspaper Publication For EGM -Compliance Under Regulation 47 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations

Source: Dion Global

About Mahan Industries

Mahan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1995PLC024053 and registration number is 024053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogendra Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushil kumar Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Kamleshkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mahan Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mahan Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahan Industries is ₹11.63 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahan Industries?

The Mahan Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahan Industries?

The market cap of Mahan Industries is ₹5.23 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahan Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahan Industries are ₹11.63 and ₹11.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahan Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahan Industries is ₹11.63 and 52-week low of Mahan Industries is ₹7.91 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Mahan Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahan Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 10.13% over 3 months, 47.03% over 1 year, 181.75% across 3 years, and 100.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahan Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahan Industries are 114.02 and 1.01 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahan Industries News

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