MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.54 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahan Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.54₹0.54
₹0.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.36₹0.54
₹0.54
Open Price
₹0.54
Prev. Close
₹0.54
Volume
0

Mahan Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.54
  • R20.54
  • R30.54
  • Pivot
    0.54
  • S10.54
  • S20.54
  • S30.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.380.53
  • 100.380.52
  • 200.410.49
  • 500.460.46
  • 1000.390.43
  • 2000.330.39

Mahan Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
03.8512.5022.7314.89170.0045.95
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mahan Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahan Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahan Industries Ltd.

Mahan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1995PLC024053 and registration number is 024053. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogendra Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Hiralben Kubavat
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chanakya Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahan Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahan Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹1.94 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahan Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahan Industries Ltd. is 30.0 and PB ratio of Mahan Industries Ltd. is 0.63 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahan Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahan Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹.54 and 52-week low of Mahan Industries Ltd. is ₹.36 as on Aug 21, 2023.

