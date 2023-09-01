Follow Us

MAHAAN FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.25 Closed
5.841.56
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahaan Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.55₹28.50
₹28.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.25₹42.35
₹28.25
Open Price
₹26.55
Prev. Close
₹26.69
Volume
1,255

Mahaan Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.98
  • R229.72
  • R330.93
  • Pivot
    27.77
  • S127.03
  • S225.82
  • S325.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.727.64
  • 1024.9928.24
  • 2024.8629.07
  • 5025.4429.77
  • 10023.1129.33
  • 20022.5528.11

Mahaan Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.88-7.565.810.533.1033.8964.72
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Mahaan Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahaan Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahaan Foods Ltd.

Mahaan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419DL1987PLC350285 and registration number is 007356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saloni Goyal
    Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Kumar Khaneja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupali Chawla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahaan Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahaan Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹9.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahaan Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is 32.18 and PB ratio of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahaan Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹28.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahaan Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahaan Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹42.35 and 52-week low of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹22.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

