MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahaan Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15419DL1987PLC350285 and registration number is 007356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹9.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is 32.18 and PB ratio of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹28.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahaan Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹42.35 and 52-week low of Mahaan Foods Ltd. is ₹22.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.