Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹124.30 Closed
-4.31-5.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.40₹129.40
₹124.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.60₹172.80
₹124.30
Open Price
₹126.00
Prev. Close
₹129.90
Volume
10,626

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.43
  • R2132.92
  • R3136.43
  • Pivot
    126.92
  • S1124.43
  • S2120.92
  • S3118.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.48131.65
  • 1092.36134.63
  • 2093.45138.16
  • 5091.4136.15
  • 10085.23127.4
  • 20090.02117.32

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.01-18.8721.2114.7155.78118.89-22.35
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1943PLC001177 and registration number is 001177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K B Shetty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aspi Nariman Katgara
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. V B Jyothi
    Director
  • Mr. Manjunath Manohar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Yazdin Jimmy Mistry
    Director
  • Mr. Gev Framroze Engineer
    Director

FAQs on Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is ₹175.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is 40.83 and PB ratio of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is ₹124.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is ₹172.80 and 52-week low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is ₹77.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

