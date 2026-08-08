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Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Share Price

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BSE

MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION

Manipal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.00 Closed
-2.22₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.53₹44.10
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹74.50
₹44.00
Open Price
₹44.10
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
41

Source: Dion Global

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation		0.69-4.51-18.89-14.07-22.23-17.02-7.09
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has declined 22.23% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.7945.15
1044.5544.89
2044.5545.02
5046.7146.44
1005048.35
20050.7351.39

Source: Dion Global

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTMaha Rashtra Apex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Result
Aug 01, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTMaha Rashtra Apex - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTMaha Rashtra Apex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 24Th July 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 03:40 PM IST ISTMaha Rashtra Apex - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 08Th June, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 04:05 PM IST ISTMaha Rashtra Apex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1943PLC001177 and registration number is 001177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhoja K Shetty
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Cyrus D Khambata
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jamsheed M Panday
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yazdin Mistry
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. V B Jyothi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation?

The Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation?

The market cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹124.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are ₹44.10 and ₹43.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹74.50 and 52-week low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -18.89% over 3 months, -22.23% over 1 year, -17.02% across 3 years, and -7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are -18.06 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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