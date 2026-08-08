Here's the live share price of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation
|0.69
|-4.51
|-18.89
|-14.07
|-22.23
|-17.02
|-7.09
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has declined 22.23% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.79
|45.15
|10
|44.55
|44.89
|20
|44.55
|45.02
|50
|46.71
|46.44
|100
|50
|48.35
|200
|50.73
|51.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Maha Rashtra Apex - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Notice To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Result
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Maha Rashtra Apex - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Maha Rashtra Apex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 24Th July 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 03:40 PM IST IST
|Maha Rashtra Apex - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 08Th June, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:05 PM IST IST
|Maha Rashtra Apex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1943 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1943PLC001177 and registration number is 001177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹44.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹124.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are ₹44.10 and ₹43.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹74.50 and 52-week low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -18.89% over 3 months, -22.23% over 1 year, -17.02% across 3 years, and -7.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation are -18.06 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global