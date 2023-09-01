Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
Magnum Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1980PLC010492 and registration number is 010492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 328.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹191.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is 6.44 and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is -4.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹40.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnum Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹48.05 and 52-week low of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.