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Magnum Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAGNUM VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Magnum Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.40 Closed
0.57₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Magnum Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.40₹19.83
₹19.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.20₹30.21
₹19.40
Open Price
₹19.83
Prev. Close
₹19.29
Volume
454

Source: Dion Global

Magnum Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Magnum Ventures		0.26-3.39-7.71-11.98-17.48-15.7211.38
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Magnum Ventures has declined 17.48% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Magnum Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Magnum Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Magnum Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.6419.73
1019.2619.58
2019.3519.49
5019.6419.71
10020.0120.27
20021.5521.93

Source: Dion Global

Magnum Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Magnum Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Magnum Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTMagnum Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 18, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTMagnum Ventures - Receipt Of Observation Letter
Jul 11, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTMagnum Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 07, 2026, 04:40 PM IST ISTMagnum Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTMagnum Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Magnum Ventures

Magnum Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1980PLC010492 and registration number is 010492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 464.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Abhay Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shalini Rahul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aanchal Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Magnum Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Magnum Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnum Ventures is ₹19.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Magnum Ventures?

The Magnum Ventures is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magnum Ventures?

The market cap of Magnum Ventures is ₹132.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Magnum Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnum Ventures are ₹19.83 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnum Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnum Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnum Ventures is ₹30.21 and 52-week low of Magnum Ventures is ₹16.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Magnum Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Magnum Ventures has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -17.48% over 1 year, -15.72% across 3 years, and 11.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures are -11.67 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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