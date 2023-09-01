Follow Us

Magnum Ventures Ltd. Share Price

MAGNUM VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹40.05 Closed
-0.25-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Magnum Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.65₹40.50
₹40.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.60₹48.05
₹40.05
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹40.15
Volume
59,004

Magnum Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.78
  • R241.57
  • R342.63
  • Pivot
    39.72
  • S138.93
  • S237.87
  • S337.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.2740.01
  • 1015.7938.61
  • 2014.5637.21
  • 5014.1336.16
  • 10013.1734.76
  • 20012.9230.87

Magnum Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Magnum Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Magnum Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
22 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants

About Magnum Ventures Ltd.

Magnum Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1980PLC010492 and registration number is 010492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 328.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhey Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Jyoti
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Rahul
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aanchal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Magnum Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Magnum Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹191.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magnum Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is 6.44 and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is -4.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Magnum Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹40.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnum Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnum Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹48.05 and 52-week low of Magnum Ventures Ltd. is ₹12.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

