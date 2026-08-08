What is the share price of Magnum Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnum Ventures is ₹19.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Magnum Ventures? The Magnum Ventures is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magnum Ventures? The market cap of Magnum Ventures is ₹132.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Magnum Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnum Ventures are ₹19.83 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnum Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnum Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnum Ventures is ₹30.21 and 52-week low of Magnum Ventures is ₹16.20 as on .

How has the Magnum Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Magnum Ventures has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -17.48% over 1 year, -15.72% across 3 years, and 11.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures are -11.67 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global