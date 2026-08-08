Here's the live share price of Magnum Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Magnum Ventures
|0.26
|-3.39
|-7.71
|-11.98
|-17.48
|-15.72
|11.38
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Magnum Ventures has declined 17.48% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Magnum Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.64
|19.73
|10
|19.26
|19.58
|20
|19.35
|19.49
|50
|19.64
|19.71
|100
|20.01
|20.27
|200
|21.55
|21.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Magnum Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Magnum Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Magnum Ventures - Receipt Of Observation Letter
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Magnum Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:40 PM IST IST
|Magnum Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Magnum Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Magnum Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21093DL1980PLC010492 and registration number is 010492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 464.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnum Ventures is ₹19.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magnum Ventures is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Magnum Ventures is ₹132.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnum Ventures are ₹19.83 and ₹19.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnum Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnum Ventures is ₹30.21 and 52-week low of Magnum Ventures is ₹16.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magnum Ventures has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -17.48% over 1 year, -15.72% across 3 years, and 11.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures are -11.67 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global