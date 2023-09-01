Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.03
|26.73
|26.73
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923RJ1991PLC059251 and registration number is 053925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹.37 Cr as on Jun 27, 2023.
P/E ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is 0.69 and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is 0.04 as on Jun 27, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.84 as on Jun 27, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.84 and 52-week low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on Jun 27, 2023.