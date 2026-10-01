What is the share price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Magnanimous Trade & Finance? The Magnanimous Trade & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance? The market cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Magnanimous Trade & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance are ₹0.26 and ₹0.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnanimous Trade & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.25 and 52-week low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.25 as on .

How has the Magnanimous Trade & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Magnanimous Trade & Finance has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, 4.0% over 1 year, 15.69% across 3 years, and 15.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance are 0.03 and 0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global