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Magnanimous Trade & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.26
4.00₹ 0.01
As on Oct 01, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Magnanimous Trade & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.26₹0.26
₹0.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹0.25
₹0.26
Open Price
₹0.26
Prev. Close
₹0.25
Volume
4,021

Source: Dion Global

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Magnanimous Trade & Finance		4444415.6915.54
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-30.26-9.597.5218.825.923.51
Tata Capital		-4.37-12.55-11.065.17-2.63-0.86-0.52
Aditya Birla Capital		-3.49-6.88-4.2724.2825.4827.7327.44
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-2.54-4.63.8145.8810.2862.9735.46
HDB Financial Services		-6.46-9.19-17.667.37-19.54-9.7-5.94
Max Financial Services		-0.46-10.91-13.23-5.48-13.9116.066.66
360 One Wam		-3.35-11.5-2.789.050.1227.4120.99
Anand Rathi Wealth		-2.01-3.658.1736.5547.4169.8370.87
Nuvama Wealth Management		0.73-2.55-4.3750.0531.6954.7427.21
Tata Investment Corporation		-6.71-4.48-7.76.38-41.9724.7933.72
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-5.67-9.12-18.48-2.83-29.156.2114.22
Angel One		-5.26-3.68-18.9314.6826.7614.4413.82
Computer Age Management Services		-4.2-13.03-14.073.81-10.9510.592.65
KFIN Technologies		-6.82-13.56-5.13-7.37-22.5419.8518.15
Maharashtra Scooters		-6.85-10.02-2.749.29-27.0417.8921.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-0.119.210.8131.0927.5530.1911.34
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-3.88-14.953.936.7317.0741.3340.61
JSW Holdings		2.4-5.43-6.07-3.75-26.6231.519.24
JM Financial		-0.75-1.45-2.14.91-22.9114.396.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Magnanimous Trade & Finance has gained 4.00% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.82%), Tata Capital (-2.63%), Aditya Birla Capital (25.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Magnanimous Trade & Finance has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%) and Tata Capital (-0.52%).

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.230.23
100.20.2
200.150
500.060
1000.030
2000.020

Source: Dion Global

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Magnanimous Trade & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Magnanimous Trade & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 30, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTMagnanimous Trade - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 02, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTMagnanimous Trade - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Sep 02, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTMagnanimous Trade - Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday, 30Th September 2026 At 11:00 A.M.
Aug 31, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTMagnanimous Trade - For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Aug 31, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTMagnanimous Trade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Monday August 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Magnanimous Trade & Finance

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923RJ1991PLC059251 and registration number is 053925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushi Arvnidbhai Savaliya
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Darvin Maheshbhai Kiyada
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyanshu Alpesh Kumar Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Magnanimous Trade & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.26 as on Oct 01, 2026.

What kind of stock is Magnanimous Trade & Finance?

The Magnanimous Trade & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance?

The market cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.59 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Magnanimous Trade & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance are ₹0.26 and ₹0.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnanimous Trade & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.25 and 52-week low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.25 as on Oct 01, 2026.

How has the Magnanimous Trade & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Magnanimous Trade & Finance has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, 4.0% over 1 year, 15.69% across 3 years, and 15.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance are 0.03 and 0.02 on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Magnanimous Trade & Finance News

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