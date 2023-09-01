Follow Us

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.84 Closed
00
As on Jun 27, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.84₹3.84
₹3.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.49₹3.84
₹3.84
Open Price
₹3.84
Prev. Close
₹3.84
Volume
0

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.84
  • R23.84
  • R33.84
  • Pivot
    3.84
  • S13.84
  • S23.84
  • S33.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.343.51
  • 102.50
  • 201.250
  • 500.50
  • 1000.250
  • 2000.120

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000010.0326.7326.73
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd.

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923RJ1991PLC059251 and registration number is 053925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Parwati Parasrampuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Lhila
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Dada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹.37 Cr as on Jun 27, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is 0.69 and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is 0.04 as on Jun 27, 2023.

What is the share price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.84 as on Jun 27, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.84 and 52-week low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on Jun 27, 2023.

