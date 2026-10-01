Here's the live share price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Magnanimous Trade & Finance
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|15.69
|15.54
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-3
|0.26
|-9.59
|7.52
|18.82
|5.92
|3.51
|Tata Capital
|-4.37
|-12.55
|-11.06
|5.17
|-2.63
|-0.86
|-0.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.49
|-6.88
|-4.27
|24.28
|25.48
|27.73
|27.44
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-2.54
|-4.6
|3.81
|45.88
|10.28
|62.97
|35.46
|HDB Financial Services
|-6.46
|-9.19
|-17.66
|7.37
|-19.54
|-9.7
|-5.94
|Max Financial Services
|-0.46
|-10.91
|-13.23
|-5.48
|-13.91
|16.06
|6.66
|360 One Wam
|-3.35
|-11.5
|-2.78
|9.05
|0.12
|27.41
|20.99
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-2.01
|-3.65
|8.17
|36.55
|47.41
|69.83
|70.87
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|0.73
|-2.55
|-4.37
|50.05
|31.69
|54.74
|27.21
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-6.71
|-4.48
|-7.7
|6.38
|-41.97
|24.79
|33.72
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-5.67
|-9.12
|-18.48
|-2.83
|-29.15
|6.21
|14.22
|Angel One
|-5.26
|-3.68
|-18.93
|14.68
|26.76
|14.44
|13.82
|Computer Age Management Services
|-4.2
|-13.03
|-14.07
|3.81
|-10.95
|10.59
|2.65
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.82
|-13.56
|-5.13
|-7.37
|-22.54
|19.85
|18.15
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-6.85
|-10.02
|-2.74
|9.29
|-27.04
|17.89
|21.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-0.11
|9.2
|10.81
|31.09
|27.55
|30.19
|11.34
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-3.88
|-14.95
|3.9
|36.73
|17.07
|41.33
|40.61
|JSW Holdings
|2.4
|-5.43
|-6.07
|-3.75
|-26.62
|31.5
|19.24
|JM Financial
|-0.75
|-1.45
|-2.1
|4.91
|-22.91
|14.39
|6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Magnanimous Trade & Finance has gained 4.00% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.82%), Tata Capital (-2.63%), Aditya Birla Capital (25.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Magnanimous Trade & Finance has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%) and Tata Capital (-0.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.23
|0.23
|10
|0.2
|0.2
|20
|0.15
|0
|50
|0.06
|0
|100
|0.03
|0
|200
|0.02
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Magnanimous Trade & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 30, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Magnanimous Trade - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 02, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Magnanimous Trade - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Sep 02, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Magnanimous Trade - Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday, 30Th September 2026 At 11:00 A.M.
|Aug 31, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Magnanimous Trade - For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
|Aug 31, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Magnanimous Trade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Monday August 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923RJ1991PLC059251 and registration number is 053925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.26 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Magnanimous Trade & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.59 Cr as on Oct 01, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Magnanimous Trade & Finance are ₹0.26 and ₹0.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magnanimous Trade & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.25 and 52-week low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance is ₹0.25 as on Oct 01, 2026.
The Magnanimous Trade & Finance has shown returns of 4.0% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, 4.0% over 1 year, 15.69% across 3 years, and 15.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance are 0.03 and 0.02 on Oct 01, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global