Magma Fincorp: Primed for high growth in earnings, Kotak Institutional Equities rates ‘buy’

Magma Fincorp is well-placed to deliver high (30% CAGR) earnings growth during FY2019-21e from current subdued levels on the back of improving loan growth to (moderate) mid-teen levels, improving yields and tight control over credit costs.

Published: June 16, 2018 12:52 AM
Magma Fincorp is well-placed to deliver high (30% CAGR) earnings growth during FY2019-21e from current subdued levels on the back of improving loan growth to (moderate) mid-teen levels, improving yields and tight control over credit costs. Rising funding costs, volatility in rural cash flows and medium-term competition from banks are potential risks. Tangible signs of improvement in growth and early-indicator delinquencies provide conviction. Reinitiate with Buy; target price Rs 200.

Business model on a strong footing

Well placed to achieve 14-16% medium-term ROEs: We expect Magma Fincorp to deliver 2.0-2.2% RoA and 14-16% RoE over the medium term, driven by 17% AUM CAGR during FY2019-21e.
Signs of transformation visible: Magma’s several initiatives to improve profitability through management-level changes, better underwriting, focus on higher RoA segments and increasing share of direct and cross-sell business, coupled with an improving macro have led to revival in disbursement growth, along with much-improved collections across segments.

Valuations: We value Magma at

RGM-based TP of `200, which translates into 1.8X book or 13X FY2020e earnings.

