Here's the live share price of Mafia Trends along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mafia Trends
|-2.72
|-5.48
|-26.36
|-28.67
|-67.11
|-30.51
|-30.62
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mafia Trends has declined 67.11% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Mafia Trends has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.23
|5.59
|10
|5.56
|5.62
|20
|5.92
|5.84
|50
|6.59
|6.38
|100
|6.95
|7.32
|200
|9.72
|9.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mafia Trends saw a drop in promoter holding to 12.11%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 31, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Mafia Trends - Results- Audited Results For The FY 2025-26
|May 31, 2026, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Mafia Trends - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors
|May 27, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Mafia Trends - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors
|Apr 15, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Mafia Trends - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 05, 2026, 02:30 AM IST IST
|Mafia Trends - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Mafia Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909GJ2017PLC095649 and registration number is 095649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafia Trends is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mafia Trends is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mafia Trends is ₹2.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mafia Trends are ₹5.01 and ₹5.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafia Trends stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafia Trends is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Mafia Trends is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mafia Trends has shown returns of -14.53% over the past day, -5.48% for the past month, -26.36% over 3 months, -67.11% over 1 year, -30.51% across 3 years, and -30.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mafia Trends are 4.69 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global