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Mafia Trends Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAFIA TRENDS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Mafia Trends along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.00 Closed
-14.53₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mafia Trends Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.00₹5.01
₹5.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹16.00
₹5.00
Open Price
₹5.01
Prev. Close
₹5.85
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Mafia Trends Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mafia Trends		-2.72-5.48-26.36-28.67-67.11-30.51-30.62
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mafia Trends has declined 67.11% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Mafia Trends has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Mafia Trends Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mafia Trends Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.235.59
105.565.62
205.925.84
506.596.38
1006.957.32
2009.729.26

Source: Dion Global

Mafia Trends Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mafia Trends saw a drop in promoter holding to 12.11%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mafia Trends Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 31, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTMafia Trends - Results- Audited Results For The FY 2025-26
May 31, 2026, 02:37 AM IST ISTMafia Trends - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors
May 27, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTMafia Trends - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Directors
Apr 15, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTMafia Trends - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 05, 2026, 02:30 AM IST ISTMafia Trends - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Mafia Trends

Mafia Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909GJ2017PLC095649 and registration number is 095649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Divya Savjibhai Thakor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Rameshbhai Uttamchandani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parimal Suryakant Patwa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mafia Trends Share Price

What is the share price of Mafia Trends?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafia Trends is ₹5.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mafia Trends?

The Mafia Trends is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mafia Trends?

The market cap of Mafia Trends is ₹2.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mafia Trends?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mafia Trends are ₹5.01 and ₹5.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mafia Trends?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafia Trends stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafia Trends is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Mafia Trends is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mafia Trends performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mafia Trends has shown returns of -14.53% over the past day, -5.48% for the past month, -26.36% over 3 months, -67.11% over 1 year, -30.51% across 3 years, and -30.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mafia Trends?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mafia Trends are 4.69 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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