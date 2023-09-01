Follow Us

MAFIA TRENDS LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.99 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mafia Trends Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.99₹15.99
₹15.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.16₹42.45
₹15.99
Open Price
₹15.99
Prev. Close
₹15.99
Volume
0

Mafia Trends Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.99
  • R215.99
  • R315.99
  • Pivot
    15.99
  • S115.99
  • S215.99
  • S315.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.6315.47
  • 1033.315.4
  • 2018.215.61
  • 507.2816.15
  • 1003.6418.05
  • 2001.820

Mafia Trends Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.061.52-4.760.31-48.59-48.59-48.59
2.3020.7131.8359.6045.67223.01470.22
3.40-2.83-0.596.29-1.8134.5734.57
1.97-1.747.21-7.45-28.7862.0113.43
13.9327.6648.6036.0030.9634.02220.88
-4.73-0.7236.6264.7759.07315.54124.97
-3.541.1841.3557.3228.16162.91-65.86
1.54-12.81-4.54-18.05-62.51-96.90-98.93
1.142.3036.92-19.82-49.43-95.58-98.08
-7.46-4.62-3.13-6.06-55.71-34.54-53.50

Mafia Trends Ltd. Share Holdings

Mafia Trends Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Mafia Trends Ltd.

Mafia Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909GJ2017PLC095649 and registration number is 095649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Rajpurohit
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Divya Savjibhai Thakor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Baid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Singrodia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mafia Trends Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mafia Trends Ltd.?

The market cap of Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹7.09 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mafia Trends Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mafia Trends Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mafia Trends Ltd. is 0.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Mafia Trends Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mafia Trends Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafia Trends Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹42.45 and 52-week low of Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹12.16 as on Aug 31, 2023.

