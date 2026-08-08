What is the share price of Mafia Trends? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafia Trends is ₹5.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mafia Trends? The Mafia Trends is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mafia Trends? The market cap of Mafia Trends is ₹2.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mafia Trends? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mafia Trends are ₹5.01 and ₹5.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mafia Trends? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafia Trends stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafia Trends is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Mafia Trends is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Mafia Trends performed historically in terms of returns? The Mafia Trends has shown returns of -14.53% over the past day, -5.48% for the past month, -26.36% over 3 months, -67.11% over 1 year, -30.51% across 3 years, and -30.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mafia Trends? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mafia Trends are 4.69 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global