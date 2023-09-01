Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Mafia Trends Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909GJ2017PLC095649 and registration number is 095649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹7.09 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mafia Trends Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mafia Trends Ltd. is 0.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mafia Trends Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹42.45 and 52-week low of Mafia Trends Ltd. is ₹12.16 as on Aug 31, 2023.