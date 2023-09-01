Follow Us

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. Share Price

MADHYA PRADESH TODAY MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹46.25 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹46.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹60.50
₹46.25
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹46.25
Volume
0

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.83
  • R215.42
  • R330.83
  • Pivot
    15.42
  • S130.83
  • S215.42
  • S330.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.3943.45
  • 1041.6642.25
  • 2038.9842.43
  • 5037.7543.88
  • 10031.4942.5
  • 20023.5538.21

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.9412.80-14.27-5.0312.12222.305.96
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd.

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MP2010PLC024758 and registration number is 024758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hradayesh Kumar Dixit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Dixit
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kaustubh Dixit
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gunjan Kaur Duggal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is ₹21.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is ₹46.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is ₹60.50 and 52-week low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

