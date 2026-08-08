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Madhya Pradesh Today Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHYA PRADESH TODAY MEDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhya Pradesh Today Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹46.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.35₹56.80
₹46.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹46.00

Source: Dion Global

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhya Pradesh Today Media		0.550-2.131.7729.58-5.1820.98
Affle 3I		3.7611.7410.54-0.25-15.6114.0114.60
Prime Focus		0.1722.18-6.563.7183.3942.2638.22
Sun TV Network		-4.33-4.10-14.79-14.61-13.19-3.09-2.06
Amagi Media Labs		-0.5821.1548.4767.2685.7722.9313.19
PVR INOX		2.2515.388.4310.808.30-10.28-3.80
Saregama India		-0.7012.8348.4147.987.519.167.84
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-17.77-7.99-0.411.60-17.86-26.36-13.21
Tips Music		-3.40-5.260.3312.9310.4726.7140.15
Latent View Analytics		-6.01-1.28-4.31-29.72-25.41-7.40-9.47
Network18 Media & Investments		0.37-7.36-15.37-24.63-47.49-20.60-10.54
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.30-1.62-2.50-7.54-23.81-13.23-16.14
Media Matrix Worldwide		15.0019.53-2.2944.8644.8613.157.69
Signpost India		-5.64-10.07-10.3227.0821.51-6.43-3.91
Den Networks		-0.33-5.20-3.05-6.85-24.63-12.87-12.11
Balaji Telefilms		2.52-5.87-30.27-9.18-14.3118.515.08
New Delhi Television		-0.30-3.54-4.10-11.97-26.41-24.384.24
OnMobile Global		9.92-5.0718.9037.3429.89-4.17-12.08
TV Today Network		0.87-9.21-3.11-7.61-18.74-18.07-17.13
Aqylon Nexus		5.65-35.71-47.34-85.76-78.5622.923.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhya Pradesh Today Media has gained 29.58% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhya Pradesh Today Media has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.1244.67
1043.2843.94
2043.5543.49
5044.7742.67
10038.6841.01
20038.4139.46

Source: Dion Global

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhya Pradesh Today Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhya Pradesh Today Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Madhya Pradesh Today Media fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Madhya Pradesh Today Media

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MP2010PLC024758 and registration number is 024758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hradayesh Kumar Dixit
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh Dixit
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gunjan Kaur Duggal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Dixit
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Madhya Pradesh Today Media Share Price

What is the share price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhya Pradesh Today Media?

The Madhya Pradesh Today Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media?

The market cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹21.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhya Pradesh Today Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Pradesh Today Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹56.80 and 52-week low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹32.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madhya Pradesh Today Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhya Pradesh Today Media has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -2.13% over 3 months, 29.58% over 1 year, -5.18% across 3 years, and 20.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media are 7.06 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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