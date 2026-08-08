What is the share price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹46.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhya Pradesh Today Media? The Madhya Pradesh Today Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media? The market cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹21.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhya Pradesh Today Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Pradesh Today Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹56.80 and 52-week low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹32.35 as on .

How has the Madhya Pradesh Today Media performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhya Pradesh Today Media has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -2.13% over 3 months, 29.58% over 1 year, -5.18% across 3 years, and 20.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media are 7.06 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global