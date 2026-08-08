Here's the live share price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhya Pradesh Today Media
|0.55
|0
|-2.13
|1.77
|29.58
|-5.18
|20.98
|Affle 3I
|3.76
|11.74
|10.54
|-0.25
|-15.61
|14.01
|14.60
|Prime Focus
|0.17
|22.18
|-6.56
|3.71
|83.39
|42.26
|38.22
|Sun TV Network
|-4.33
|-4.10
|-14.79
|-14.61
|-13.19
|-3.09
|-2.06
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.58
|21.15
|48.47
|67.26
|85.77
|22.93
|13.19
|PVR INOX
|2.25
|15.38
|8.43
|10.80
|8.30
|-10.28
|-3.80
|Saregama India
|-0.70
|12.83
|48.41
|47.98
|7.51
|9.16
|7.84
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-17.77
|-7.99
|-0.41
|1.60
|-17.86
|-26.36
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.40
|-5.26
|0.33
|12.93
|10.47
|26.71
|40.15
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.01
|-1.28
|-4.31
|-29.72
|-25.41
|-7.40
|-9.47
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.37
|-7.36
|-15.37
|-24.63
|-47.49
|-20.60
|-10.54
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.30
|-1.62
|-2.50
|-7.54
|-23.81
|-13.23
|-16.14
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|15.00
|19.53
|-2.29
|44.86
|44.86
|13.15
|7.69
|Signpost India
|-5.64
|-10.07
|-10.32
|27.08
|21.51
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Den Networks
|-0.33
|-5.20
|-3.05
|-6.85
|-24.63
|-12.87
|-12.11
|Balaji Telefilms
|2.52
|-5.87
|-30.27
|-9.18
|-14.31
|18.51
|5.08
|New Delhi Television
|-0.30
|-3.54
|-4.10
|-11.97
|-26.41
|-24.38
|4.24
|OnMobile Global
|9.92
|-5.07
|18.90
|37.34
|29.89
|-4.17
|-12.08
|TV Today Network
|0.87
|-9.21
|-3.11
|-7.61
|-18.74
|-18.07
|-17.13
|Aqylon Nexus
|5.65
|-35.71
|-47.34
|-85.76
|-78.56
|22.92
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhya Pradesh Today Media has gained 29.58% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhya Pradesh Today Media has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.12
|44.67
|10
|43.28
|43.94
|20
|43.55
|43.49
|50
|44.77
|42.67
|100
|38.68
|41.01
|200
|38.41
|39.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhya Pradesh Today Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Madhya Pradesh Today Media fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22120MP2010PLC024758 and registration number is 024758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹46.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhya Pradesh Today Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹21.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhya Pradesh Today Media are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Pradesh Today Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹56.80 and 52-week low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media is ₹32.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhya Pradesh Today Media has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -2.13% over 3 months, 29.58% over 1 year, -5.18% across 3 years, and 20.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media are 7.06 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global