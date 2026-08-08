What is the share price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹158.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhya Bharat Agro Products? The Madhya Bharat Agro Products is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products? The market cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹6,926.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhya Bharat Agro Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products are ₹161.99 and ₹157.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Bharat Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹167.95 and 52-week low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹74.63 as on .

How has the Madhya Bharat Agro Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhya Bharat Agro Products has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 40.09% for the past month, 37.06% over 3 months, 87.78% over 1 year, 37.92% across 3 years, and 85.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products are 44.71 and 12.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global