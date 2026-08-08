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Madhya Bharat Agro Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHYA BHARAT AGRO PRODUCTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹158.09 Closed
-1.43₹ -2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhya Bharat Agro Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.05₹161.99
₹158.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.63₹167.95
₹158.09
Open Price
₹161.00
Prev. Close
₹160.39
Volume
2,94,462

Source: Dion Global

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhya Bharat Agro Products		-1.3240.0937.0674.6787.7837.9285.46
Coromandel International		-0.21-0.255.31-9.30-15.4225.5119.44
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.54-2.85-8.472.78-9.9921.1944.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-0.97-2.4414.9042.572.1540.8326.93
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.69-2.80-0.721.33-19.7518.087.20
Paradeep Phosphates		1.447.3617.3215.44-33.3931.5527.76
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.944.296.8511.456.41-1.467.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.38-3.04-3.67-7.39-12.413.069.40
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.500.12-9.28-11.32-18.960.656.29
Krishana Phoschem		-2.3438.0831.2877.9274.3357.7065.72
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		0.03-7.53-13.7034.46124.0953.9358.98
National Fertilizers		0.62-3.37-8.71-11.48-22.490.883.36
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.73-14.48-15.47-12.53-12.53-4.36-2.64
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.00-1.09-5.43-7.78-22.350.822.17
Madras Fertilizers		-0.03-3.19-5.33-10.45-26.10-5.1216.72
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-2.98-2.49-7.87-9.27-38.1213.1010.27
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.29-2.88-14.35-21.73-49.87-7.29-6.03
Aries Agro		0.53-0.25-10.743.91-13.1725.5914.93
Rama Phosphates		-4.03-1.36-12.97-21.49-15.25-1.91-2.07
Balaji Phosphates		0.56-2.20-11.88-35.51-36.436.183.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhya Bharat Agro Products has gained 87.78% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhya Bharat Agro Products has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.25158.73
10155.33155.95
20142.1147.66
50124.04131.8
100112.96118.73
20098.74104.8

Source: Dion Global

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhya Bharat Agro Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhya Bharat Agro Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Madhya Bharat Agro Products fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Madhya Bharat Agro Products

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121RJ1997PLC029126 and registration number is 029126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1866.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Ostwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ostwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gopal Inani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bheru Lal Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Ostwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Babel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Mal Surana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhya Bharat Agro Products Share Price

What is the share price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹158.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhya Bharat Agro Products?

The Madhya Bharat Agro Products is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products?

The market cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹6,926.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhya Bharat Agro Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products are ₹161.99 and ₹157.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Bharat Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹167.95 and 52-week low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹74.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madhya Bharat Agro Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhya Bharat Agro Products has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 40.09% for the past month, 37.06% over 3 months, 87.78% over 1 year, 37.92% across 3 years, and 85.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products are 44.71 and 12.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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