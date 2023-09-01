Follow Us

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. Share Price

MADHYA BHARAT AGRO PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹635.90 Closed
1.177.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹627.05₹639.75
₹635.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹385.50₹694.70
₹635.90
Open Price
₹630.10
Prev. Close
₹628.55
Volume
9,189

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1642.15
  • R2647.3
  • R3654.85
  • Pivot
    634.6
  • S1629.45
  • S2621.9
  • S3616.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5511.8630.49
  • 10484.38627.14
  • 20470.9621.49
  • 50438.4617.19
  • 100384.34608.48
  • 200283.06567.35

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.935.972.99-0.5256.801,845.042,663.56
4.246.3817.2621.562.6249.96166.22
1.78-5.7554.59100.62279.79904.19968.54
3.21-0.46-0.62-1.14-21.0389.8766.84
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.388.736.86-6.51-30.64274.21145.42
7.745.6211.7439.0511.57177.7846.33
-0.944.5018.7121.0721.50156.6972.52
5.166.8732.1831.1020.4064.6964.69
0.30-5.560.377.6028.9490.6042.30
-0.214.718.7717.1414.09231.99125.60
-2.587.3120.6150.17-13.20246.8195.96
0.95-2.43-6.40-21.9932.71642.931,064.59
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.890.6314.8718.43-14.0785.51-49.25
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.81-4.2636.9126.82-22.92-8.53-8.53
-3.915.4416.7213.0732.98138.5157.14
15.1312.364.14-16.62-9.52679.17469.13

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares

About Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121RJ1997PLC029126 and registration number is 029126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Ostwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ostwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shruti Babel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Mal Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bheru Lal Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Ostwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is ₹2,786.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is 27.11 and PB ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is 13.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is ₹635.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is ₹694.70 and 52-week low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is ₹385.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

