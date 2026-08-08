Here's the live share price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|-1.32
|40.09
|37.06
|74.67
|87.78
|37.92
|85.46
|Coromandel International
|-0.21
|-0.25
|5.31
|-9.30
|-15.42
|25.51
|19.44
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.54
|-2.85
|-8.47
|2.78
|-9.99
|21.19
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-0.97
|-2.44
|14.90
|42.57
|2.15
|40.83
|26.93
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.69
|-2.80
|-0.72
|1.33
|-19.75
|18.08
|7.20
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.44
|7.36
|17.32
|15.44
|-33.39
|31.55
|27.76
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.94
|4.29
|6.85
|11.45
|6.41
|-1.46
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.38
|-3.04
|-3.67
|-7.39
|-12.41
|3.06
|9.40
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.50
|0.12
|-9.28
|-11.32
|-18.96
|0.65
|6.29
|Krishana Phoschem
|-2.34
|38.08
|31.28
|77.92
|74.33
|57.70
|65.72
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|0.03
|-7.53
|-13.70
|34.46
|124.09
|53.93
|58.98
|National Fertilizers
|0.62
|-3.37
|-8.71
|-11.48
|-22.49
|0.88
|3.36
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.73
|-14.48
|-15.47
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-4.36
|-2.64
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.00
|-1.09
|-5.43
|-7.78
|-22.35
|0.82
|2.17
|Madras Fertilizers
|-0.03
|-3.19
|-5.33
|-10.45
|-26.10
|-5.12
|16.72
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-2.98
|-2.49
|-7.87
|-9.27
|-38.12
|13.10
|10.27
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.29
|-2.88
|-14.35
|-21.73
|-49.87
|-7.29
|-6.03
|Aries Agro
|0.53
|-0.25
|-10.74
|3.91
|-13.17
|25.59
|14.93
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.03
|-1.36
|-12.97
|-21.49
|-15.25
|-1.91
|-2.07
|Balaji Phosphates
|0.56
|-2.20
|-11.88
|-35.51
|-36.43
|6.18
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhya Bharat Agro Products has gained 87.78% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhya Bharat Agro Products has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.25
|158.73
|10
|155.33
|155.95
|20
|142.1
|147.66
|50
|124.04
|131.8
|100
|112.96
|118.73
|200
|98.74
|104.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhya Bharat Agro Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Madhya Bharat Agro Products fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24121RJ1997PLC029126 and registration number is 029126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1866.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹158.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhya Bharat Agro Products is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹6,926.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhya Bharat Agro Products are ₹161.99 and ₹157.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhya Bharat Agro Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹167.95 and 52-week low of Madhya Bharat Agro Products is ₹74.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhya Bharat Agro Products has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 40.09% for the past month, 37.06% over 3 months, 87.78% over 1 year, 37.92% across 3 years, and 85.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhya Bharat Agro Products are 44.71 and 12.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global