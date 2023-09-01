Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.96
|2.88
|11.11
|164.32
|78.57
|1,295.35
|2,058.27
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC026244 and registration number is 026244. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹28.44 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is 7500.0 and PB ratio of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is 4.21 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹34.44 and 52-week low of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Aug 25, 2023.