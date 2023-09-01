Follow Us

MADHUVEER COM 18 NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.50₹30.00
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.30₹34.44
₹30.00
Open Price
₹29.99
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
0

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.17
  • R230.33
  • R330.67
  • Pivot
    29.83
  • S129.67
  • S229.33
  • S329.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.8429.93
  • 1013.7130.03
  • 2013.4929.17
  • 5014.424.65
  • 10017.2120.29
  • 20012.3816.88

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.962.8811.11164.3278.571,295.352,058.27
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000GJ1995PLC026244 and registration number is 026244. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalpan Jashminkumar Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Punitkumar Bhavsar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Manorama Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Somchand Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Bhuvneshwar Mahto
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹28.44 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is 7500.0 and PB ratio of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is 4.21 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹34.44 and 52-week low of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd. is ₹9.30 as on Aug 25, 2023.

