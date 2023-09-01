What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is ₹7.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhusudan Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is -57.5 and PB ratio of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is 0.15 as on .

What is the share price of Madhusudan Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is ₹8.97 as on .