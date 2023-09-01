Follow Us

Madhusudan Securities Ltd. Share Price

MADHUSUDAN SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.97 Closed
-4.88-0.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Madhusudan Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.96₹9.81
₹8.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.97₹18.33
₹8.97
Open Price
₹9.26
Prev. Close
₹9.43
Volume
15,778

Madhusudan Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.53
  • R210.09
  • R310.38
  • Pivot
    9.24
  • S18.68
  • S28.39
  • S37.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.879.44
  • 1015.889.34
  • 2013.59.23
  • 508.39.33
  • 1005.699.72
  • 2004.769.83

Madhusudan Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.55-1.10-15.38-29.20125.94502.01155.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Madhusudan Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhusudan Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhusudan Securities Ltd.

Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH1983PLC029929 and registration number is 029929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Salim P Govani
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Sausan Bukhari
    Director
  • Mr. Harsh Javeri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Padmanabh Kamti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhusudan Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is ₹7.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhusudan Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is -57.5 and PB ratio of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is 0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhusudan Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is ₹8.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhusudan Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhusudan Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is ₹18.33 and 52-week low of Madhusudan Securities Ltd. is ₹3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

