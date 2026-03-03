Here's the live share price of Madhusudan Masala along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Madhusudan Masala has gained 3.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.38%.
Madhusudan Masala’s current P/E of 10.44x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhusudan Masala
|4.73
|1.60
|18.24
|-11.01
|-8.65
|6.10
|3.61
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.30
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.90
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.20
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.30
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.80
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.40
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.10
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.50
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
Over the last one year, Madhusudan Masala has declined 8.65% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhusudan Masala has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.6
|134.43
|10
|133.12
|133.88
|20
|134.32
|133.55
|50
|132.34
|132.33
|100
|130.52
|133.51
|200
|139.28
|139.81
In the latest quarter, Madhusudan Masala remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.99%, FII holding rose to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Madhusudan Masala fact sheet for more information
Madhusudan Masala Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400GJ2021PLC127968 and registration number is 127968. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 216.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhusudan Masala is ₹136.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Madhusudan Masala is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Madhusudan Masala is ₹197.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhusudan Masala are ₹136.15 and ₹135.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhusudan Masala stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhusudan Masala is ₹190.00 and 52-week low of Madhusudan Masala is ₹108.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Madhusudan Masala has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 3.14% for the past month, 15.23% over 3 months, -7.38% over 1 year, 6.1% across 3 years, and 3.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhusudan Masala are 10.44 and 1.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.