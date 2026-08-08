Here's the live share price of Madhur Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhur Industries
|0
|5.08
|3.99
|29.03
|6.95
|5.36
|2.51
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhur Industries has gained 6.95% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhur Industries has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.72
|5.89
|10
|6.18
|6.08
|20
|6.39
|6.3
|50
|6.2
|6.37
|100
|6.36
|6.32
|200
|6.29
|6.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhur Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Madhur Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for TO APPROVE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Madhur Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Madhur Industries - NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT
|May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Madhur Industries - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|May 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Madhur Industries - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31/3/2026
Source: Dion Global
Madhur Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1973PLC002252 and registration number is 002252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhur Industries is ₹6.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Madhur Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Madhur Industries is ₹2.45 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhur Industries are ₹6.00 and ₹5.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhur Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhur Industries is ₹8.16 and 52-week low of Madhur Industries is ₹4.43 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Madhur Industries has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, 3.99% over 3 months, 6.95% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 2.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhur Industries are -9.10 and 0.64 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global