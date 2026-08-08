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Madhur Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHUR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Madhur Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.00 Closed
4.90₹ 0.28
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhur Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.72₹6.00
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.43₹8.16
₹6.00
Open Price
₹5.72
Prev. Close
₹5.72
Volume
210

Source: Dion Global

Madhur Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhur Industries		05.083.9929.036.955.362.51
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhur Industries has gained 6.95% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhur Industries has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Madhur Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhur Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.725.89
106.186.08
206.396.3
506.26.37
1006.366.32
2006.296.15

Source: Dion Global

Madhur Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhur Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhur Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTMadhur Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for TO APPROVE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTMadhur Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTMadhur Industries - NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT
May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTMadhur Industries - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
May 30, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTMadhur Industries - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31/3/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Madhur Industries

Madhur Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1973PLC002252 and registration number is 002252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shalin Parikh
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Keval Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Mehta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Narendra Chavda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhur Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Madhur Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhur Industries is ₹6.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhur Industries?

The Madhur Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhur Industries?

The market cap of Madhur Industries is ₹2.45 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhur Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhur Industries are ₹6.00 and ₹5.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhur Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhur Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhur Industries is ₹8.16 and 52-week low of Madhur Industries is ₹4.43 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Madhur Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhur Industries has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, 3.99% over 3 months, 6.95% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 2.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhur Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhur Industries are -9.10 and 0.64 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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