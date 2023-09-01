Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|14.29
|93.10
|16.67
|11.33
|112.93
|-30.52
|-0.92
|4.35
|9.11
|32.69
|-4.63
|128.97
|107.72
|3.79
|-6.15
|3.61
|24.36
|2.57
|32.32
|162.17
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|2.01
|-7.79
|-24.46
|-6.62
|-12.22
|66.79
|-32.03
|1.90
|13.45
|7.62
|25.53
|15.66
|83.21
|128.16
|-11.09
|-17.07
|38.58
|85.50
|136.12
|7,450.49
|5,813.27
|-2.83
|-2.57
|38.03
|61.27
|16.24
|16.24
|16.24
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.80
|24.09
|27.88
|29.07
|7.53
|72.26
|-20.44
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-5.73
|-19.64
|-25.03
|-21.05
|34.04
|432.00
|512.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Madhur Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1973PLC002252 and registration number is 002252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹2.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Madhur Industries Ltd. is -4.77 and PB ratio of Madhur Industries Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhur Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹5.89 and 52-week low of Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.