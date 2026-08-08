What is the share price of Madhur Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhur Industries is ₹6.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhur Industries? The Madhur Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhur Industries? The market cap of Madhur Industries is ₹2.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhur Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhur Industries are ₹6.00 and ₹5.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhur Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhur Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhur Industries is ₹8.16 and 52-week low of Madhur Industries is ₹4.43 as on .

How has the Madhur Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhur Industries has shown returns of 4.9% over the past day, 5.08% for the past month, 3.99% over 3 months, 6.95% over 1 year, 5.36% across 3 years, and 2.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhur Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhur Industries are -9.10 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global