Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Madhur Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Madhur Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.60₹5.60
₹5.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.90₹5.89
₹5.60
Open Price
₹5.60
Prev. Close
₹5.60
Volume
600

Madhur Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.6
  • R25.6
  • R35.6
  • Pivot
    5.6
  • S15.6
  • S25.6
  • S35.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.235.46
  • 105.285.3
  • 205.25.15
  • 505.074.86
  • 1004.654.67
  • 2004.64.76

Madhur Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8214.2993.1016.6711.33112.93-30.52
-0.924.359.1132.69-4.63128.97107.72
3.79-6.153.6124.362.5732.32162.17
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
2.01-7.79-24.46-6.62-12.2266.79-32.03
1.9013.457.6225.5315.6683.21128.16
-11.09-17.0738.5885.50136.127,450.495,813.27
-2.83-2.5738.0361.2716.2416.2416.24
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8024.0927.8829.077.5372.26-20.44
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-5.73-19.64-25.03-21.0534.04432.00512.22

Madhur Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhur Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhur Industries Ltd.

Madhur Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1973PLC002252 and registration number is 002252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinit Parikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin Parikh
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Subhash Yadavas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Mehta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Narendra Chavda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhur Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhur Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹2.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhur Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhur Industries Ltd. is -4.77 and PB ratio of Madhur Industries Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhur Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhur Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhur Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹5.89 and 52-week low of Madhur Industries Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data