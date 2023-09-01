Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Madhucon Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1990PLC011114 and registration number is 011114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 706.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹43.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is -9.24 and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is 0.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhucon Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹6.95 and 52-week low of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹3.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.