What is the share price of Madhucon Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhucon Projects is ₹5.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhucon Projects? The Madhucon Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhucon Projects? The market cap of Madhucon Projects is ₹40.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhucon Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhucon Projects are ₹5.45 and ₹5.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhucon Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhucon Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhucon Projects is ₹8.43 and 52-week low of Madhucon Projects is ₹3.69 as on .

How has the Madhucon Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhucon Projects has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, -8.74% for the past month, -10.1% over 3 months, -21.65% over 1 year, 0.31% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects are -0.09 and -0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global