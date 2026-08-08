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Madhucon Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHUCON PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Madhucon Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.43 Closed
3.23₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhucon Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.22₹5.45
₹5.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.69₹8.43
₹5.43
Open Price
₹5.22
Prev. Close
₹5.26
Volume
152

Source: Dion Global

Madhucon Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhucon Projects		7.74-8.74-10.107.74-21.650.31-2.62
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhucon Projects has declined 21.65% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhucon Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Madhucon Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhucon Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.225.23
105.255.27
205.515.41
505.645.51
1005.255.51
2005.735.83

Source: Dion Global

Madhucon Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhucon Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhucon Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTMadhucon Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.
Jul 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTMadhucon Projects - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loan
Jul 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTMadhucon Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTMadhucon Projects - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTMadhucon Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026 And Approved Audited Financi

Source: Dion Global

About Madhucon Projects

Madhucon Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1990PLC011114 and registration number is 011114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 464.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramadas Kasarneni
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Shafi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Kumari
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. K Venkateswarlu
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Geeta Battula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhucon Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Madhucon Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhucon Projects is ₹5.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhucon Projects?

The Madhucon Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhucon Projects?

The market cap of Madhucon Projects is ₹40.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhucon Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhucon Projects are ₹5.45 and ₹5.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhucon Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhucon Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhucon Projects is ₹8.43 and 52-week low of Madhucon Projects is ₹3.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madhucon Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhucon Projects has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, -8.74% for the past month, -10.1% over 3 months, -21.65% over 1 year, 0.31% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects are -0.09 and -0.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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