Madhucon Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MADHUCON PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.95 Closed
-4.03-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Madhucon Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.95₹6.35
₹5.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.40₹6.95
₹5.95
Open Price
₹6.25
Prev. Close
₹6.20
Volume
1,07,702

Madhucon Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.22
  • R26.48
  • R36.62
  • Pivot
    6.08
  • S15.82
  • S25.68
  • S35.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.845.81
  • 105.795.64
  • 205.825.51
  • 506.165.33
  • 1005.815.17
  • 2006.815.2

Madhucon Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.4212.2641.6732.22-10.5377.61-45.16
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Madhucon Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhucon Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhucon Projects Ltd.

Madhucon Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1990PLC011114 and registration number is 011114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 706.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramadas Kasarneni
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nama Seethaiah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Shafi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhu Malampati
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Potla Madhava Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Kumari Chinthapalli
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Madhucon Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhucon Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹43.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhucon Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is -9.24 and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is 0.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhucon Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhucon Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhucon Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹6.95 and 52-week low of Madhucon Projects Ltd. is ₹3.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

