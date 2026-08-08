Here's the live share price of Madhucon Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhucon Projects
|7.74
|-8.74
|-10.10
|7.74
|-21.65
|0.31
|-2.62
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhucon Projects has declined 21.65% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhucon Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.22
|5.23
|10
|5.25
|5.27
|20
|5.51
|5.41
|50
|5.64
|5.51
|100
|5.25
|5.51
|200
|5.73
|5.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhucon Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Madhucon Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 (1) (A) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Madhucon Projects - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loan
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Madhucon Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Madhucon Projects - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Madhucon Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026 And Approved Audited Financi
Source: Dion Global
Madhucon Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1990PLC011114 and registration number is 011114. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 464.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhucon Projects is ₹5.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhucon Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Madhucon Projects is ₹40.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhucon Projects are ₹5.45 and ₹5.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhucon Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhucon Projects is ₹8.43 and 52-week low of Madhucon Projects is ₹3.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhucon Projects has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, -8.74% for the past month, -10.1% over 3 months, -21.65% over 1 year, 0.31% across 3 years, and -2.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhucon Projects are -0.09 and -0.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global