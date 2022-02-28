Madhabi Puri Buch appointed new SEBI chairperson, replaces Ajay Tyagi; market regulator gets first female head

Madhavi Puri Buch has been appointed the new chairperson of the market regulator SEBI. (File Photo: PTI)

Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed the new chairperson of market regulator SEBI, the first woman to head the market regulatory watchdog, the Indian Express reported on Monday. Madhabi Puri Buch was earlier a whole-time member (WTM) at the Securities and Exchange Board of India. She replaces the outgoing chief Ajay Tyagi, whose appointment was to end on February 28. The new appointment comes as the stock markets were watching if Ajay Tyagi would get another extension, or the government would appoint a new chairperson for the role. The appointment is initially for a period of three years.

