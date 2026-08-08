Here's the live share price of Madhav Marbles & Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhav Marbles & Granites has declined 23.09% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhav Marbles & Granites has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34
|34.62
|10
|34.59
|34.66
|20
|35.46
|35.17
|50
|36.57
|36.03
|100
|36.37
|36.93
|200
|39.37
|38.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhav Marbles & Granites saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:30 AM IST IST
|Madhav Marbles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On Thursday August 13, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Madhav Marbles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Madhav Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Madhav Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 12, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Madhav Marbles - EGM ON MONDAY, JULY 06, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1989PLC004903 and registration number is 004903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹33.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhav Marbles & Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹29.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Marbles & Granites are ₹33.10 and ₹33.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Marbles & Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹51.79 and 52-week low of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹29.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhav Marbles & Granites has shown returns of -6.34% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -12.92% over 3 months, -23.09% over 1 year, -10.1% across 3 years, and -11.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites are 76.09 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global