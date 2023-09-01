Follow Us

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. Share Price

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.30 Closed
3.681.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.60₹50.65
₹49.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.10₹57.00
₹49.30
Open Price
₹47.60
Prev. Close
₹47.55
Volume
65,678

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.87
  • R252.28
  • R353.92
  • Pivot
    49.23
  • S147.82
  • S246.18
  • S344.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54147.84
  • 1041.0646.92
  • 2043.5345.74
  • 5048.5444.33
  • 10047.1643.46
  • 20050.5943.63

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3015.0019.0132.04-8.68105.61-3.98
28.1442.1264.9591.364.53346.31286.28
-0.22-3.08-8.865.005.005.005.00
6.7520.2328.5020.940.1990.37-16.35
8.77-2.04-37.68-35.16-33.42249.55-12.51
-2.6523.5310.535.00-55.32-25.38-46.74

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd.

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1989PLC004903 and registration number is 004903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Krishnamurthi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Madhav Doshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Riddhima Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal Nagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Verdia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹44.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is -167.12 and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹49.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹36.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

