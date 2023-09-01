Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1989PLC004903 and registration number is 004903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹44.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is -167.12 and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹49.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is ₹36.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.