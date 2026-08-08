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Madhav Marbles & Granites Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Madhav Marbles & Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.10 Closed
-6.34₹ -2.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhav Marbles & Granites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.10₹33.10
₹33.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.02₹51.79
₹33.10
Open Price
₹33.10
Prev. Close
₹35.34
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Marbles & Granites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhav Marbles & Granites has declined 23.09% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhav Marbles & Granites has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Madhav Marbles & Granites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Marbles & Granites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53434.62
1034.5934.66
2035.4635.17
5036.5736.03
10036.3736.93
20039.3738.92

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Marbles & Granites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhav Marbles & Granites saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhav Marbles & Granites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:30 AM IST ISTMadhav Marbles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On Thursday August 13, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTMadhav Marbles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTMadhav Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 06, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTMadhav Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 12, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTMadhav Marbles - EGM ON MONDAY, JULY 06, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Madhav Marbles & Granites

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1989PLC004903 and registration number is 004903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Manchanda
    Chairman
  • Mr. Madhav Doshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Riddhima Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pachampet Yegnaswamy Venkataraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arumugam Sivadasan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Surbhi Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhav Marbles & Granites Share Price

What is the share price of Madhav Marbles & Granites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹33.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhav Marbles & Granites?

The Madhav Marbles & Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites?

The market cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹29.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhav Marbles & Granites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Marbles & Granites are ₹33.10 and ₹33.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Marbles & Granites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Marbles & Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹51.79 and 52-week low of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹29.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madhav Marbles & Granites performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhav Marbles & Granites has shown returns of -6.34% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -12.92% over 3 months, -23.09% over 1 year, -10.1% across 3 years, and -11.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites are 76.09 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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