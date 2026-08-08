What is the share price of Madhav Marbles & Granites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹33.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhav Marbles & Granites? The Madhav Marbles & Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites? The market cap of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹29.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhav Marbles & Granites? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Marbles & Granites are ₹33.10 and ₹33.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Marbles & Granites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Marbles & Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹51.79 and 52-week low of Madhav Marbles & Granites is ₹29.02 as on .

How has the Madhav Marbles & Granites performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhav Marbles & Granites has shown returns of -6.34% over the past day, -9.44% for the past month, -12.92% over 3 months, -23.09% over 1 year, -10.1% across 3 years, and -11.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles & Granites are 76.09 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global