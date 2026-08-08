What is the share price of Madhav Infra Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Infra Projects is ₹7.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhav Infra Projects? The Madhav Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Infra Projects? The market cap of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹210.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhav Infra Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Infra Projects are ₹7.88 and ₹7.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Infra Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹12.84 and 52-week low of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹6.65 as on .

How has the Madhav Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhav Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -7.69% for the past month, -15.58% over 3 months, -36.07% over 1 year, 5.2% across 3 years, and 8.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects are 8.03 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global