Here's the live share price of Madhav Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhav Infra Projects
|-0.26
|-7.69
|-15.58
|-23.00
|-36.07
|5.20
|8.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhav Infra Projects has declined 36.07% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhav Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.95
|7.92
|10
|7.95
|7.96
|20
|8.14
|8.08
|50
|8.43
|8.33
|100
|8.48
|8.66
|200
|9.42
|9.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhav Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Madhav Infra Proj. - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Amongst The Promoters And Promoters Group Pursuant To Regulati
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Madhav Infra Proj. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Madhav Infra Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Madhav Infra Proj. - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Madhav Infra Proj. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The C
Source: Dion Global
Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC018392 and registration number is 018392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 447.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Infra Projects is ₹7.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhav Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹210.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Infra Projects are ₹7.88 and ₹7.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹12.84 and 52-week low of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹6.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhav Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -7.69% for the past month, -15.58% over 3 months, -36.07% over 1 year, 5.2% across 3 years, and 8.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects are 8.03 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global