MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC018392 and registration number is 018392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹158.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is 4.04 and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹7.03 and 52-week low of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.