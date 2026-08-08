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Madhav Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHAV INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Madhav Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.80 Closed
0.13₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhav Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.50₹7.88
₹7.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹12.84
₹7.80
Open Price
₹7.50
Prev. Close
₹7.79
Volume
70,301

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhav Infra Projects		-0.26-7.69-15.58-23.00-36.075.208.74
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhav Infra Projects has declined 36.07% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhav Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Madhav Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.957.92
107.957.96
208.148.08
508.438.33
1008.488.66
2009.429.43

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhav Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhav Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTMadhav Infra Proj. - Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Amongst The Promoters And Promoters Group Pursuant To Regulati
Aug 07, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTMadhav Infra Proj. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Disclosure Of Inter-Se Transfer
Jul 31, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTMadhav Infra Proj. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTMadhav Infra Proj. - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTMadhav Infra Proj. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The C

Source: Dion Global

About Madhav Infra Projects

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC018392 and registration number is 018392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 447.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok M Khurana
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Amit A Khurana
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelakshi Khurana
    Director
  • Mr. Shankar bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Lalani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hiral Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kaushik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhav Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Madhav Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Infra Projects is ₹7.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhav Infra Projects?

The Madhav Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Infra Projects?

The market cap of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹210.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhav Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Infra Projects are ₹7.88 and ₹7.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹12.84 and 52-week low of Madhav Infra Projects is ₹6.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madhav Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhav Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -7.69% for the past month, -15.58% over 3 months, -36.07% over 1 year, 5.2% across 3 years, and 8.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects are 8.03 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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