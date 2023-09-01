Follow Us

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MADHAV INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.89 Closed
1.90.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.89₹5.89
₹5.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.55₹7.03
₹5.89
Open Price
₹5.89
Prev. Close
₹5.78
Volume
1,92,748

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.89
  • R25.89
  • R35.89
  • Pivot
    5.89
  • S15.89
  • S25.89
  • S35.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.045.74
  • 104.055.85
  • 204.075.94
  • 504.215.76
  • 1004.195.41
  • 2004.785.1

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.083.3334.4742.9626.67035.25
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhav Infra Projects Ltd.

Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ1992PLC018392 and registration number is 018392. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok M Khurana
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amit A Khurana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur R Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jaini Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Heena U Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhav Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹158.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is 4.04 and PB ratio of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹7.03 and 52-week low of Madhav Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

