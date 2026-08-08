What is the share price of Madala Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madala Holdings is ₹199.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Madala Holdings? The Madala Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madala Holdings? The market cap of Madala Holdings is ₹294.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madala Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madala Holdings are ₹199.65 and ₹199.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madala Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madala Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madala Holdings is ₹316.30 and 52-week low of Madala Holdings is ₹157.50 as on .

How has the Madala Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Madala Holdings has shown returns of 2.73% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, 0.38% over 3 months, -24.76% over 1 year, -8.07% across 3 years, and 0.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madala Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madala Holdings are 14.40 and 1.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global