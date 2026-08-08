Here's the live share price of Madala Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madala Holdings
|5.66
|0.66
|0.38
|-14.31
|-24.76
|-8.07
|0.53
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madala Holdings has declined 24.76% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Madala Holdings has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|191.8
|194.56
|10
|193.57
|194.36
|20
|196.65
|194.84
|50
|192.66
|194.78
|100
|194.12
|198
|200
|210.44
|209.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madala Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Madala Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Madala Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Madala Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Madala Holdings - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Madala Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March,
Source: Dion Global
Madala Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011771 and registration number is 011771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madala Holdings is ₹199.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madala Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Madala Holdings is ₹294.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madala Holdings are ₹199.65 and ₹199.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madala Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madala Holdings is ₹316.30 and 52-week low of Madala Holdings is ₹157.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madala Holdings has shown returns of 2.73% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, 0.38% over 3 months, -24.76% over 1 year, -8.07% across 3 years, and 0.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madala Holdings are 14.40 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global