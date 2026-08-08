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Madala Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADALA HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Madala Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹199.65 Closed
2.73₹ 5.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madala Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹199.65₹199.65
₹199.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹157.50₹316.30
₹199.65
Open Price
₹199.65
Prev. Close
₹194.35
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Madala Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madala Holdings		5.660.660.38-14.31-24.76-8.070.53
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madala Holdings has declined 24.76% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Madala Holdings has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Madala Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madala Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5191.8194.56
10193.57194.36
20196.65194.84
50192.66194.78
100194.12198
200210.44209.36

Source: Dion Global

Madala Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madala Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madala Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTMadala Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTMadala Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTMadala Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTMadala Holdings - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTMadala Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March,

Source: Dion Global

About Madala Holdings

Madala Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011771 and registration number is 011771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Madala
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Rao Madala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subbiah Srinivasan Battina
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Veeraghavulu Kandula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sri Vankina
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Naga Padmavalli Kilari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madala Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Madala Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madala Holdings is ₹199.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madala Holdings?

The Madala Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madala Holdings?

The market cap of Madala Holdings is ₹294.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madala Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madala Holdings are ₹199.65 and ₹199.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madala Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madala Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madala Holdings is ₹316.30 and 52-week low of Madala Holdings is ₹157.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madala Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madala Holdings has shown returns of 2.73% over the past day, 0.66% for the past month, 0.38% over 3 months, -24.76% over 1 year, -8.07% across 3 years, and 0.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madala Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madala Holdings are 14.40 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Madala Holdings News

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