Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.00
|-10.49
|21.81
|61.23
|25.61
|192.75
|192.75
|3.14
|-2.76
|17.29
|47.00
|15.43
|77.32
|136.37
|4.20
|1.64
|19.77
|29.69
|8.73
|193.50
|147.22
|1.80
|-1.40
|28.18
|18.46
|-23.29
|34.18
|-27.55
|-6.44
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|-7.61
|1.32
|3.56
|0.96
|8.08
|24.34
|121.84
|74.17
|-1.86
|7.09
|-1.39
|3.08
|46.90
|46.90
|46.90
|14.29
|14.29
|0
|-11.11
|-29.82
|380.19
|-14.89
|13.45
|33.66
|46.74
|33.66
|45.16
|-76.68
|-92.58
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|28,16,836
|1.69
|213.9
|Quant Tax Plan
|16,73,550
|2.87
|127.08
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|11,91,494
|3.57
|90.48
|Quant Active Fund
|8,69,786
|1.23
|66.05
|Quant Quantamental Fund
|3,75,958
|3.12
|28.55
|Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund
|3,55,468
|2.71
|26.99
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,00,000
|0.21
|22.78
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|2,89,898
|1.88
|22.01
|Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund
|2,83,213
|0.53
|21.51
|Tata Business Cycle Fund
|2,42,940
|1.66
|18.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Macrotech Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC093041 and registration number is 093041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8365.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 481.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹64,643.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is 132.82 and PB ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is 5.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹680.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macrotech Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹773.00 and 52-week low of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹355.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.