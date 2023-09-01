What is the Market Cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd.? The market cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹64,643.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is 132.82 and PB ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is 5.1 as on .

What is the share price of Macrotech Developers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹680.75 as on .