Macrotech Developers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Realty | Largecap | NSE
₹680.75 Closed
1.5510.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Macrotech Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹663.15₹685.20
₹680.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.50₹773.00
₹680.75
Open Price
₹673.90
Prev. Close
₹670.35
Volume
9,41,095

Macrotech Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1690.32
  • R2698.78
  • R3712.37
  • Pivot
    676.73
  • S1668.27
  • S2654.68
  • S3646.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,017.15669.99
  • 101,004677.23
  • 20988.6687.45
  • 501,044.08674.23
  • 1001,062.45628.86
  • 2001,089.12581.06

Macrotech Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.00-10.4921.8161.2325.61192.75192.75
3.14-2.7617.2947.0015.4377.32136.37
4.201.6419.7729.698.73193.50147.22
1.80-1.4028.1818.46-23.2934.18-27.55
-6.44-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58

Macrotech Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Macrotech Developers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund28,16,8361.69213.9
Quant Tax Plan16,73,5502.87127.08
Quant Mid Cap Fund11,91,4943.5790.48
Quant Active Fund8,69,7861.2366.05
Quant Quantamental Fund3,75,9583.1228.55
Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund3,55,4682.7126.99
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,00,0000.2122.78
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund2,89,8981.8822.01
Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund2,83,2130.5321.51
Tata Business Cycle Fund2,42,9401.6618.45
View All Mutual Funds

Macrotech Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Bonus issue
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Macrotech Developers Ltd.

Macrotech Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1995PLC093041 and registration number is 093041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8365.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 481.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukund Manohar Chitale
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Narpatmal Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raunika Malhotra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Pal Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lee Polisano
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harita Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Macrotech Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹64,643.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is 132.82 and PB ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is 5.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Macrotech Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹680.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macrotech Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macrotech Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹773.00 and 52-week low of Macrotech Developers Ltd. is ₹355.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

