What is the Market Cap of Macro International Ltd.? The market cap of Macro International Ltd. is ₹12.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Macro International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Macro International Ltd. is 339.22 and PB ratio of Macro International Ltd. is 2.35 as on .

What is the share price of Macro International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macro International Ltd. is ₹30.53 as on .