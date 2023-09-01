Follow Us

Macro International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MACRO INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.53 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Macro International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.53₹30.53
₹30.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.50₹32.62
₹30.53
Open Price
₹30.53
Prev. Close
₹30.53
Volume
0

Macro International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.53
  • R230.53
  • R330.53
  • Pivot
    30.53
  • S130.53
  • S230.53
  • S330.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.4128.48
  • 1025.9327.55
  • 2025.7327.05
  • 5024.0126.86
  • 10019.0125.16
  • 20014.1522.06

Macro International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2218.10-0.522.9735.39232.21232.21
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Macro International Ltd. Share Holdings

Macro International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares & A.G.M.
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Macro International Ltd.

Macro International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP1993PLC015605 and registration number is 015605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parwati Parasrampuria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Lhila
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Macro International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Macro International Ltd.?

The market cap of Macro International Ltd. is ₹12.13 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Macro International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Macro International Ltd. is 339.22 and PB ratio of Macro International Ltd. is 2.35 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Macro International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macro International Ltd. is ₹30.53 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macro International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macro International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macro International Ltd. is ₹32.62 and 52-week low of Macro International Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Aug 29, 2023.

