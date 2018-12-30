Macro data, rupee, oil to guide markets this week, says experts

Announcement of macroeconomic data points, global cues, movement of the rupee and crude oil will dictate the stock market trend in the first week of the new year, experts said.

Announcement of macroeconomic data points, global cues, movement of the rupee and crude oil will dictate the stock market trend in the first week of the new year, experts said. PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors are due this week, which will influence trading sentiment. Besides, sales data from auto companies can trigger stock-specific action, they added. “Market is expected to continue being volatile with selling occurring at higher levels.

International factors will likewise influence domestic markets. “Macros are nonetheless favourable but political uncertainty, strained global geopolitics and brewing trade wars will act as a catalyst for the negative sentiment prevailing in the equity markets,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities and StockNote.

“Consolidation in oil prices and strong rupee will provide stability in the macros which will provide confidence for investors,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Investors will closely watch Q3 earnings, while global cues will dictate the direction of the market, he added. Earnings season would kick-start from the second week of January, which will keep markets busy. During the past week, the Sensex gained 334.65 points to finish at 36,076.72.

