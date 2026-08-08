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Macpower CNC Machines Share Price

NSE
BSE

MACPOWER CNC MACHINES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Macpower CNC Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,681.10 Closed
6.33₹ 100.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Macpower CNC Machines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,561.00₹1,708.00
₹1,681.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹761.00₹1,708.00
₹1,681.10
Open Price
₹1,570.00
Prev. Close
₹1,581.00
Volume
1,48,323

Source: Dion Global

Macpower CNC Machines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Macpower CNC Machines		15.2919.9436.1198.3695.0581.7053.41
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.447.64-0.3147.5377.7461.2748.56
Suzlon Energy		0.29-11.46-13.48-0.08-25.0137.1851.14
Triveni Turbine		5.78-0.0210.8626.6422.4917.2639.59
TD Power Systems		11.4912.511.2557.71148.2170.21101.39
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.010.861.44-8.92-19.0421.7912.55
LMW		2.955.5910.794.376.797.2515.09
Inox Wind		-0.18-9.45-26.86-29.77-46.4414.5518.77
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.76-16.84-2.36-23.6231.7629.17
Elecon Engineering Company		4.49-14.02-22.18-8.79-20.893.1642.33
Omnitech Engineering		-0.4514.8333.94182.22182.2241.3223.06
Ajax Engineering		-2.547.702.7812.97-16.69-1.71-1.03
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.36-12.20-24.283.32-23.363.551.17
Praj Industries		4.22-9.96-19.469.89-28.21-9.91-2.57
Standard Engineering Technology		2.147.6496.46110.0368.9719.8411.47
Lohia Corp		-0.917.227.227.227.222.351.40
John Cockerill India		11.4511.3072.6985.1385.1322.7913.11
DEE Development Engineers		-7.20-2.6937.58194.06126.8023.3713.43
GMM Pfaudler		14.2228.667.912.33-23.50-11.96-8.81
The Anup Engineering		-12.74-15.73-13.22-6.11-19.4820.8130.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Macpower CNC Machines has gained 95.05% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (77.74%), Suzlon Energy (-25.01%), Triveni Turbine (22.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Macpower CNC Machines has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.56%) and Suzlon Energy (51.14%).

Macpower CNC Machines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Macpower CNC Machines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,419.51,486.88
101,380.261,441.96
201,361.941,388.82
501,211.11,280.78
1001,120.071,177.78
2001,018.091,087.92

Source: Dion Global

Macpower CNC Machines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Macpower CNC Machines saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.23%, while DII stake decreased to 0.39%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Macpower CNC Machines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Macpower CNC Machines fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Macpower CNC Machines

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30009GJ2003PLC043419 and registration number is 43419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rupesh J Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikesh J Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Riya R Mehta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajubhai R Bhanderi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deven J Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maulik R Mokariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Macpower CNC Machines Share Price

What is the share price of Macpower CNC Machines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,681.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Macpower CNC Machines?

The Macpower CNC Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Macpower CNC Machines?

The market cap of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,681.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Macpower CNC Machines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Macpower CNC Machines are ₹1,708.00 and ₹1,561.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macpower CNC Machines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macpower CNC Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,708.00 and 52-week low of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹761.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Macpower CNC Machines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Macpower CNC Machines has shown returns of 6.33% over the past day, 19.94% for the past month, 36.11% over 3 months, 95.05% over 1 year, 81.7% across 3 years, and 53.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Macpower CNC Machines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Macpower CNC Machines are 43.24 and 9.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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