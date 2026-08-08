What is the share price of Macpower CNC Machines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,681.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Macpower CNC Machines? The Macpower CNC Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Macpower CNC Machines? The market cap of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,681.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Macpower CNC Machines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Macpower CNC Machines are ₹1,708.00 and ₹1,561.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macpower CNC Machines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macpower CNC Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,708.00 and 52-week low of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹761.00 as on .

How has the Macpower CNC Machines performed historically in terms of returns? The Macpower CNC Machines has shown returns of 6.33% over the past day, 19.94% for the past month, 36.11% over 3 months, 95.05% over 1 year, 81.7% across 3 years, and 53.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Macpower CNC Machines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Macpower CNC Machines are 43.24 and 9.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global