Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MACPOWER CNC MACHINES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹301.55 Closed
0.631.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹296.10₹303.95
₹301.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹207.40₹419.40
₹301.55
Open Price
₹303.95
Prev. Close
₹299.65
Volume
42,756

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1304.07
  • R2307.93
  • R3311.92
  • Pivot
    300.08
  • S1296.22
  • S2292.23
  • S3288.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5381.24284.15
  • 10377.65273.84
  • 20370.49270.56
  • 50307.67281.53
  • 100260.13292.45
  • 200240.27294.62

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.897.375.03-0.2729.65277.7250.50
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. Share Holdings

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingMacpower CNC Machines
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Macpower CNC Machines Ltd.

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30009GJ2003PLC043419 and registration number is 43419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rupesh J Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajubhai R Bhanderi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deven J Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikesh J Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Riya R Mehta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Maulik R Mokariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Macpower CNC Machines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd.?

The market cap of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is ₹301.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is 24.38 and PB ratio of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is 3.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is ₹301.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is ₹419.40 and 52-week low of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is ₹207.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

