Here's the live share price of Macpower CNC Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Macpower CNC Machines
|15.29
|19.94
|36.11
|98.36
|95.05
|81.70
|53.41
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.44
|7.64
|-0.31
|47.53
|77.74
|61.27
|48.56
|Suzlon Energy
|0.29
|-11.46
|-13.48
|-0.08
|-25.01
|37.18
|51.14
|Triveni Turbine
|5.78
|-0.02
|10.86
|26.64
|22.49
|17.26
|39.59
|TD Power Systems
|11.49
|12.51
|1.25
|57.71
|148.21
|70.21
|101.39
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.01
|0.86
|1.44
|-8.92
|-19.04
|21.79
|12.55
|LMW
|2.95
|5.59
|10.79
|4.37
|6.79
|7.25
|15.09
|Inox Wind
|-0.18
|-9.45
|-26.86
|-29.77
|-46.44
|14.55
|18.77
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.76
|-16.84
|-2.36
|-23.62
|31.76
|29.17
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.49
|-14.02
|-22.18
|-8.79
|-20.89
|3.16
|42.33
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.45
|14.83
|33.94
|182.22
|182.22
|41.32
|23.06
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.54
|7.70
|2.78
|12.97
|-16.69
|-1.71
|-1.03
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.36
|-12.20
|-24.28
|3.32
|-23.36
|3.55
|1.17
|Praj Industries
|4.22
|-9.96
|-19.46
|9.89
|-28.21
|-9.91
|-2.57
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.14
|7.64
|96.46
|110.03
|68.97
|19.84
|11.47
|Lohia Corp
|-0.91
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|2.35
|1.40
|John Cockerill India
|11.45
|11.30
|72.69
|85.13
|85.13
|22.79
|13.11
|DEE Development Engineers
|-7.20
|-2.69
|37.58
|194.06
|126.80
|23.37
|13.43
|GMM Pfaudler
|14.22
|28.66
|7.91
|2.33
|-23.50
|-11.96
|-8.81
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.74
|-15.73
|-13.22
|-6.11
|-19.48
|20.81
|30.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Macpower CNC Machines has gained 95.05% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (77.74%), Suzlon Energy (-25.01%), Triveni Turbine (22.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Macpower CNC Machines has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.56%) and Suzlon Energy (51.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,419.5
|1,486.88
|10
|1,380.26
|1,441.96
|20
|1,361.94
|1,388.82
|50
|1,211.1
|1,280.78
|100
|1,120.07
|1,177.78
|200
|1,018.09
|1,087.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Macpower CNC Machines saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.23%, while DII stake decreased to 0.39%, FII holding fell to 0.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Macpower CNC Machines fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30009GJ2003PLC043419 and registration number is 43419. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,681.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Macpower CNC Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,681.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Macpower CNC Machines are ₹1,708.00 and ₹1,561.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macpower CNC Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹1,708.00 and 52-week low of Macpower CNC Machines is ₹761.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Macpower CNC Machines has shown returns of 6.33% over the past day, 19.94% for the past month, 36.11% over 3 months, 95.05% over 1 year, 81.7% across 3 years, and 53.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Macpower CNC Machines are 43.24 and 9.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global