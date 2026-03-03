Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Macobs Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MACOBS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Macobs Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹207.90 Closed
-3.53₹ -7.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Macobs Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹206.00₹208.00
₹207.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.60₹246.95
₹207.90
Open Price
₹208.00
Prev. Close
₹215.50
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Macobs Technologies has gained 15.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 33.27%.

Macobs Technologies’s current P/E of 92.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Macobs Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Macobs Technologies		-1.00-4.63-1.125.4831.5427.2915.58
Eternal		-4.38-13.20-18.43-25.529.3365.4314.03
Swiggy		-7.96-9.05-28.33-32.88-11.43-14.10-8.72
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.865.580.399.0062.5020.05-6.76
Meesho		0.354.14-8.57-8.57-8.57-2.94-1.78
Brainbees Solutions		0.87-20.56-28.67-40.80-43.28-31.90-20.59
CarTrade Tech		-0.16-32.07-42.64-31.2617.5254.463.42
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.09-20.92-18.78-35.33-33.14-29.24-18.74
Intrasoft Technologies		-5.25-19.63-23.95-31.35-30.07-16.580.29
Womancart		5.26-11.12-44.86-35.55-51.219.435.56
Digidrive Distributors		-6.45-8.68-25.30-36.37-28.39-40.61-26.85
Nandani Creation		-3.45-2.389.85-11.09-11.14-25.2111.25
Net Avenue Technologies		-1.0822.67-2.1315.00-20.00-51.33-35.08

Over the last one year, Macobs Technologies has gained 31.54% compared to peers like Eternal (9.33%), Swiggy (-11.43%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Macobs Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.03%) and Swiggy (-8.72%).

Macobs Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Macobs Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5213.5213.54
10213.55213.85
20215.94213.85
50211.9212.39
100210.67207.46
200193.33195.14

Macobs Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Macobs Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Macobs Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Macobs Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Macobs Technologies

Macobs Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999RJ2019PLC066608 and registration number is 066608. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dushyant Gandotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shivam Bhateja
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Divya Gandotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kumar Joshi
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Ms. Rachana Agarwal
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Macobs Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Macobs Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macobs Technologies is ₹207.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Macobs Technologies?

The Macobs Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Macobs Technologies?

The market cap of Macobs Technologies is ₹203.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Macobs Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Macobs Technologies are ₹208.00 and ₹206.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macobs Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macobs Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macobs Technologies is ₹246.95 and 52-week low of Macobs Technologies is ₹150.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Macobs Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Macobs Technologies has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, -6.12% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 33.27% over 1 year, 27.29% across 3 years, and 15.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Macobs Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Macobs Technologies are 92.94 and 6.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Macobs Technologies News

More Macobs Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse