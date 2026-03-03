Here's the live share price of Macobs Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Macobs Technologies has gained 15.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 33.27%.
Macobs Technologies’s current P/E of 92.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Macobs Technologies
|-1.00
|-4.63
|-1.12
|5.48
|31.54
|27.29
|15.58
|Eternal
|-4.38
|-13.20
|-18.43
|-25.52
|9.33
|65.43
|14.03
|Swiggy
|-7.96
|-9.05
|-28.33
|-32.88
|-11.43
|-14.10
|-8.72
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.86
|5.58
|0.39
|9.00
|62.50
|20.05
|-6.76
|Meesho
|0.35
|4.14
|-8.57
|-8.57
|-8.57
|-2.94
|-1.78
|Brainbees Solutions
|0.87
|-20.56
|-28.67
|-40.80
|-43.28
|-31.90
|-20.59
|CarTrade Tech
|-0.16
|-32.07
|-42.64
|-31.26
|17.52
|54.46
|3.42
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.09
|-20.92
|-18.78
|-35.33
|-33.14
|-29.24
|-18.74
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-5.25
|-19.63
|-23.95
|-31.35
|-30.07
|-16.58
|0.29
|Womancart
|5.26
|-11.12
|-44.86
|-35.55
|-51.21
|9.43
|5.56
|Digidrive Distributors
|-6.45
|-8.68
|-25.30
|-36.37
|-28.39
|-40.61
|-26.85
|Nandani Creation
|-3.45
|-2.38
|9.85
|-11.09
|-11.14
|-25.21
|11.25
|Net Avenue Technologies
|-1.08
|22.67
|-2.13
|15.00
|-20.00
|-51.33
|-35.08
Over the last one year, Macobs Technologies has gained 31.54% compared to peers like Eternal (9.33%), Swiggy (-11.43%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Macobs Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.03%) and Swiggy (-8.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|213.5
|213.54
|10
|213.55
|213.85
|20
|215.94
|213.85
|50
|211.9
|212.39
|100
|210.67
|207.46
|200
|193.33
|195.14
In the latest quarter, Macobs Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Macobs Technologies fact sheet for more information
Macobs Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999RJ2019PLC066608 and registration number is 066608. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macobs Technologies is ₹207.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Macobs Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Macobs Technologies is ₹203.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Macobs Technologies are ₹208.00 and ₹206.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macobs Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macobs Technologies is ₹246.95 and 52-week low of Macobs Technologies is ₹150.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Macobs Technologies has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, -6.12% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 33.27% over 1 year, 27.29% across 3 years, and 15.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Macobs Technologies are 92.94 and 6.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.