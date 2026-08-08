What is the share price of Macfos? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macfos is ₹1,240.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Macfos? The Macfos is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Macfos? The market cap of Macfos is ₹1,284.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Macfos? Today’s highest and lowest price of Macfos are ₹1,256.00 and ₹1,205.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macfos? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macfos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macfos is ₹1,315.00 and 52-week low of Macfos is ₹572.67 as on .

How has the Macfos performed historically in terms of returns? The Macfos has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, 12.73% for the past month, 30.86% over 3 months, 83.12% over 1 year, 62.11% across 3 years, and 50.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Macfos? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Macfos are 50.10 and 13.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global