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Macfos Share Price

NSE
BSE

MACFOS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Macfos along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,240.00 Closed
-0.63₹ -7.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Macfos Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,205.00₹1,256.00
₹1,240.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹572.67₹1,315.00
₹1,240.00
Open Price
₹1,256.00
Prev. Close
₹1,247.85
Volume
1,815

Source: Dion Global

Macfos Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Macfos		12.9212.7330.8667.1183.1262.1150.82
Eternal		4.338.9822.589.214.5247.8219.32
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		0.166.0223.8020.2458.9631.44-1.91
Meesho		4.970.34-3.7322.0212.343.952.35
Swiggy		-1.615.340.34-16.01-29.62-14.97-9.27
CarTrade Tech		2.12-0.0944.4527.0532.1874.1213.12
Brainbees Solutions		1.200.99-10.19-21.55-41.42-31.85-20.55
One Mobikwik Systems		-2.100.50-6.37-10.52-14.34-27.67-17.66
Intrasoft Technologies		-3.663.670.97-10.60-18.08-13.47-9.28
Digidrive Distributors		-2.68-5.62-23.69-24.28-44.48-43.81-29.24
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		3.04-6.00-14.18-15.18-32.84-7.02-33.21
Ahasolar Technologies		8.68-2.44-13.04-7.22-21.41-41.50-17.80
Add-Shop E-Retail		3.32-0.29-6.56-18.67-35.23-43.47-36.59
Olympia Industries		2.79-0.27-11.02-7.88-20.53-32.41-2.26
Fone4 Communications (India)		00-26.30-46.20-19.0112.30-11.22
JLA Infraville Shoppers		4.68-15.17-62.04-67.63-57.66-16.73-9.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Macfos has gained 83.12% compared to peers like Eternal (4.52%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (58.96%), Meesho (12.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Macfos has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (19.32%) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (-1.91%).

Macfos Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Macfos Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,142.561,207.83
101,156.61,184.73
201,147.071,167.19
501,148.471,126.98
1001,022.241,049.06
200882.75946.76

Source: Dion Global

Macfos Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Macfos remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Macfos Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTMacfos - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of
Jul 10, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTMacfos - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTMacfos - Reply To Non-Submission Of XBRL Filing For Board Meeting Outcome Pertaining To Bonus Issue Under Regulation 30 Of SE
May 12, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTMacfos - Re-Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter, Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 As Per Regulat
May 02, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTMacfos - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Macfos

Macfos Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309PN2017PLC172718 and registration number is 172718. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 308.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others
  • Address
    S.No. 78/1, Sumant Building, Dynamic Logistics Trade Park, Pune Maharashtra 411015
  • Contact
    info@robu.in
    https://www.robu.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Dumbre
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Binod Prasad
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nileshkumar Chavhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankit Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jagetia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anamika Ajmera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Macfos Share Price

What is the share price of Macfos?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macfos is ₹1,240.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Macfos?

The Macfos is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Macfos?

The market cap of Macfos is ₹1,284.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Macfos?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Macfos are ₹1,256.00 and ₹1,205.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macfos?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macfos stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macfos is ₹1,315.00 and 52-week low of Macfos is ₹572.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Macfos performed historically in terms of returns?

The Macfos has shown returns of -0.63% over the past day, 12.73% for the past month, 30.86% over 3 months, 83.12% over 1 year, 62.11% across 3 years, and 50.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Macfos?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Macfos are 50.10 and 13.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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