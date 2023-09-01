Follow Us

Macfos Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MACFOS LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹375.00 Closed
4.0114.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Macfos Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.00₹375.00
₹375.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.00₹390.00
₹375.00
Open Price
₹365.00
Prev. Close
₹360.55
Volume
28,800

Macfos Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1378.33
  • R2381.67
  • R3388.33
  • Pivot
    371.67
  • S1368.33
  • S2361.67
  • S3358.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.96365.78
  • 1017.48360.32
  • 208.74347.49
  • 503.5321.56
  • 1001.75285.69
  • 2000.870

Macfos Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0622.5540.40114.53114.53114.53114.53
6.9214.7943.1576.9755.57-22.74-22.74
-0.22-8.497.25-5.25-40.51-63.21-63.21
2.96-0.8810.8325.4338.4862.10376.63
9.5810.6835.4221.24-12.52-62.42-62.42
-7.94-11.83-14.23-15.2977.60547.2738.08
2.6218.3411.6618.73-80.36-80.36-80.36
-3.3020.59-18.16-31.78-43.84-56.84-56.84
-20.9352.5637.5716.67-23.4723.32-20.67

Macfos Ltd. Share Holdings

Macfos Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Macfos Ltd.

E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others

Management

  • Mr. Binod Prasad
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nileshkumar P Chavhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankit Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Macfos Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Macfos Ltd.?

The market cap of Macfos Ltd. is ₹331.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Macfos Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Macfos Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Macfos Ltd. is 20.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Macfos Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Macfos Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Macfos Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Macfos Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Macfos Ltd. is ₹390.00 and 52-week low of Macfos Ltd. is ₹126.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

