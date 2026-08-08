Here's the live share price of MAC Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MAC Hotels
|1.22
|-15.78
|-3.49
|2.85
|9.79
|32.11
|8.82
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MAC Hotels has gained 9.79% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, MAC Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.33
|83.53
|10
|83.56
|84.09
|20
|85.44
|84.31
|50
|82.35
|82.22
|100
|80.05
|75.99
|200
|59.31
|66.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MAC Hotels saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|MAC Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|MAC Hotels - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
|May 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|MAC Hotels - Statement Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year & Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|MAC Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|MAC Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
MAC Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GA1990PLC001100 and registration number is 001100. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MAC Hotels is ₹83.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The MAC Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MAC Hotels is ₹46.74 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MAC Hotels are ₹83.00 and ₹83.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MAC Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MAC Hotels is ₹98.55 and 52-week low of MAC Hotels is ₹65.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The MAC Hotels has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -15.78% for the past month, -3.49% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 32.11% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MAC Hotels are 139.97 and 3.93 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global