MAC Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAC HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.00 Closed
1.410.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MAC Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.50₹37.50
₹36.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.35₹54.75
₹36.00
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹35.50
Volume
12,000

MAC Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.83
  • R239.67
  • R341.83
  • Pivot
    35.67
  • S133.83
  • S231.67
  • S329.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.334.54
  • 1032.1934.73
  • 2031.3335.31
  • 5027.7835.47
  • 10040.1836.45
  • 20065.9146.33

MAC Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.440-6.2517.6519.40-47.0639.53
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

MAC Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

MAC Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
07 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About MAC Hotels Ltd.

MAC Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GA1990PLC001100 and registration number is 001100. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Edwin E R Cotta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ingrid Cotta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Blaise Lawrence Costabir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ephrem Frederick Mendanha
    Independent Director

FAQs on MAC Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MAC Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹10.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MAC Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MAC Hotels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MAC Hotels Ltd. is -135.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MAC Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MAC Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MAC Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹21.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

