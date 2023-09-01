Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|07 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
MAC Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GA1990PLC001100 and registration number is 001100. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹10.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MAC Hotels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MAC Hotels Ltd. is -135.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MAC Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹54.75 and 52-week low of MAC Hotels Ltd. is ₹21.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.