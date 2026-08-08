What is the share price of MAC Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MAC Hotels is ₹83.00 as on .

What kind of stock is MAC Hotels? The MAC Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MAC Hotels? The market cap of MAC Hotels is ₹46.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MAC Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of MAC Hotels are ₹83.00 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MAC Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MAC Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MAC Hotels is ₹98.55 and 52-week low of MAC Hotels is ₹65.00 as on .

How has the MAC Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The MAC Hotels has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -15.78% for the past month, -3.49% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 32.11% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MAC Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MAC Hotels are 139.97 and 3.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global