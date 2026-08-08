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MAC Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAC HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of MAC Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.00 Closed
1.67₹ 1.36
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MAC Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.00₹83.00
₹83.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹98.55
₹83.00
Open Price
₹83.00
Prev. Close
₹81.64
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

MAC Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MAC Hotels		1.22-15.78-3.492.859.7932.118.82
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MAC Hotels has gained 9.79% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, MAC Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

MAC Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MAC Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.3383.53
1083.5684.09
2085.4484.31
5082.3582.22
10080.0575.99
20059.3166.53

Source: Dion Global

MAC Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MAC Hotels saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MAC Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTMAC Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTMAC Hotels - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
May 31, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTMAC Hotels - Statement Of Audited Financial Results For The Half Year & Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTMAC Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026
May 20, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTMAC Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About MAC Hotels

MAC Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GA1990PLC001100 and registration number is 001100. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Edwin E R Cotta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ingrid Cotta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ephrem Frederick Mendanha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Desiderio Anthony Misquita
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on MAC Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of MAC Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MAC Hotels is ₹83.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is MAC Hotels?

The MAC Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MAC Hotels?

The market cap of MAC Hotels is ₹46.74 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MAC Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MAC Hotels are ₹83.00 and ₹83.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MAC Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MAC Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MAC Hotels is ₹98.55 and 52-week low of MAC Hotels is ₹65.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the MAC Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The MAC Hotels has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -15.78% for the past month, -3.49% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 32.11% across 3 years, and 8.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MAC Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MAC Hotels are 139.97 and 3.93 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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