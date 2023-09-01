Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-7.49
|66.49
|61.43
|81.77
|100.49
|130.00
|130.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1979PLC003620 and registration number is 003620. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹563.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is -32.95 and PB ratio of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹430.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mac Charles (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹544.00 and 52-week low of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹335.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.