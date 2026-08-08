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Mac Charles (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAC CHARLES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Mac Charles (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹688.85 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mac Charles (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹680.35₹689.55
₹688.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹512.00₹785.00
₹688.85
Open Price
₹680.35
Prev. Close
₹689.25
Volume
90

Source: Dion Global

Mac Charles (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mac Charles (India)		-0.96-3.12-0.2212.66-2.1013.954.20
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mac Charles (India) has declined 2.10% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Mac Charles (India) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Mac Charles (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mac Charles (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5699.59697.8
10705.53700.52
20706.35702.06
50698.18696.52
100677.62684.39
200668.41668.23

Source: Dion Global

Mac Charles (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mac Charles (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mac Charles (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTMac Charles - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August 2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTMac Charles - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation 28
Jul 15, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTMac Charles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTMac Charles - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 14, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTMac Charles - Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26 Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Mac Charles (India)

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1979PLC003620 and registration number is 003620. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Kumar Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S N Nagendra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijoy Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Barkha Mahtani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P R Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Virwani
    Director

FAQs on Mac Charles (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Mac Charles (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mac Charles (India) is ₹688.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mac Charles (India)?

The Mac Charles (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mac Charles (India)?

The market cap of Mac Charles (India) is ₹902.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mac Charles (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mac Charles (India) are ₹689.55 and ₹680.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mac Charles (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mac Charles (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mac Charles (India) is ₹785.00 and 52-week low of Mac Charles (India) is ₹512.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mac Charles (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mac Charles (India) has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -0.22% over 3 months, -2.1% over 1 year, 13.95% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mac Charles (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mac Charles (India) are -7.76 and -85.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mac Charles (India) News

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