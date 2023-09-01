Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹430.00 Closed
0.472
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹420.50₹440.00
₹430.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.00₹544.00
₹430.00
Open Price
₹440.00
Prev. Close
₹428.00
Volume
322

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1439.83
  • R2449.67
  • R3459.33
  • Pivot
    430.17
  • S1420.33
  • S2410.67
  • S3400.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5496.35427.31
  • 10498.86429.93
  • 20500.8434.24
  • 50504.36434.71
  • 100501.13431.3
  • 200627.8441.39

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-7.4966.4961.4381.77100.49130.00130.00

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mac Charles (India) Ltd.

Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1979PLC003620 and registration number is 003620. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sartaj Sewa Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Virwani
    Director
  • Mr. P R Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. P B Appiah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vaswani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya John
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mac Charles (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mac Charles (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹563.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mac Charles (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is -32.95 and PB ratio of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mac Charles (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹430.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mac Charles (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mac Charles (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹544.00 and 52-week low of Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is ₹335.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data