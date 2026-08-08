Here's the live share price of Mac Charles (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mac Charles (India)
|-0.96
|-3.12
|-0.22
|12.66
|-2.10
|13.95
|4.20
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mac Charles (India) has declined 2.10% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Mac Charles (India) has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|699.59
|697.8
|10
|705.53
|700.52
|20
|706.35
|702.06
|50
|698.18
|696.52
|100
|677.62
|684.39
|200
|668.41
|668.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mac Charles (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Mac Charles - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August 2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Mac Charles - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulation 28
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Mac Charles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Mac Charles - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Mac Charles - Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26 Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Mac Charles (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA1979PLC003620 and registration number is 003620. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mac Charles (India) is ₹688.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mac Charles (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mac Charles (India) is ₹902.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mac Charles (India) are ₹689.55 and ₹680.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mac Charles (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mac Charles (India) is ₹785.00 and 52-week low of Mac Charles (India) is ₹512.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mac Charles (India) has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -0.22% over 3 months, -2.1% over 1 year, 13.95% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mac Charles (India) are -7.76 and -85.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global