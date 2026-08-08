What is the share price of Mac Charles (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mac Charles (India) is ₹688.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Mac Charles (India)? The Mac Charles (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mac Charles (India)? The market cap of Mac Charles (India) is ₹902.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mac Charles (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mac Charles (India) are ₹689.55 and ₹680.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mac Charles (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mac Charles (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mac Charles (India) is ₹785.00 and 52-week low of Mac Charles (India) is ₹512.00 as on .

How has the Mac Charles (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Mac Charles (India) has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -0.22% over 3 months, -2.1% over 1 year, 13.95% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mac Charles (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mac Charles (India) are -7.76 and -85.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global