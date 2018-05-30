M&M shares surge 2% post stellar Q4 results; should you buy or sell shares?

M&M shares were trading nearly 2% higher at Rs 886.95.

Shares of industrialist Anand Mahindra-led M&M surged by more than 2% on Wednesday, after the auto-maker reported exceptional Q4 results. In the latest quarter, M&M has reported net profit of Rs 1,155 crore implying a whopping 50% on-year rise as compared to the same period in the last fiscal. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 770 crore in January-March 17 period. Taking stock of the robust Q4 results, global brokerage firm Jefferies said that there was a strong performance by the company, ahead of its estimates.

According to the firm, the outlook remains positive across tractors, and LCVs and PVs. The firm has raised volume and growth margin estimates. Notably, in the latest quarter, revenue of the company rose 25.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 13,189 crore driven by the farm equipment segment. Jefferies has a buy rating on the shares with a price target of Rs 975. According to the report, the risk-reward is still favourable despite the recent rally in the prices. M&M shares were trading at Rs 886.95.

“The devil whispered in my ear, you’re not strong enough to withstand the storm. Today, I whispered in the devil’s ear: I AM the storm..” Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra tweeted on Tuesday. The company’s strong March quarters results were driven by sturdy sales across segments including utility vehicles and tractors.

For the year 2017-18, improvement in overall economic sentiment, two consecutive years of normal monsoon, government’s focus on development of agri and rural sectors, with continued investment in infrastructure,coupled with easy availability of affordable finance, helped drive the demand for the automotive as well as the tractor industry, M&M said in a statement. In a press conference yesterday, M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said that the company expects 8-10 percent growth in tractor sales and 10-12 percent growth in commercial vehicle sales in the current financial year.