M P Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

M P AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.90 Closed
-2.32-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

M P Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.89₹5.90
₹5.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.43₹14.30
₹5.90
Open Price
₹5.89
Prev. Close
₹6.04
Volume
765

M P Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.9
  • R25.91
  • R35.91
  • Pivot
    5.9
  • S15.89
  • S25.89
  • S35.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.35.87
  • 109.965.89
  • 2011.056
  • 5011.176.26
  • 1009.946.64
  • 20010.377.3

M P Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.66-10.74-15.83-13.24-42.2174.0431.40
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.602.386.7314.81-16.12227.8059.02
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.774.5918.9121.2121.70156.5773.05
4.526.2431.4930.4019.9363.5963.59
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68

M P Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

M P Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About M P Agro Industries Ltd.

M P Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123GJ1975SGC106981 and registration number is 001354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Shamim Sheikh
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Yunus R Memon
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rafiqunnisa Merchant
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Saba Sultana Memon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Arati Jadhav
    Independent Director

FAQs on M P Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of M P Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of M P Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is 103.51 and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of M P Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹5.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M P Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M P Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

