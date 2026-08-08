What is the share price of M P Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M P Agro Industries is ₹8.11 as on .

What kind of stock is M P Agro Industries? The M P Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M P Agro Industries? The market cap of M P Agro Industries is ₹4.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of M P Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of M P Agro Industries are ₹8.11 and ₹8.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M P Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M P Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M P Agro Industries is ₹12.72 and 52-week low of M P Agro Industries is ₹8.01 as on .

How has the M P Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The M P Agro Industries has shown returns of -2.52% over the past day, -18.49% for the past month, -29.48% over 3 months, -22.39% over 1 year, 9.48% across 3 years, and 19.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries are 68.73 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global