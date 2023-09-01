Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.66
|-10.74
|-15.83
|-13.24
|-42.21
|74.04
|31.40
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.60
|2.38
|6.73
|14.81
|-16.12
|227.80
|59.02
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.77
|4.59
|18.91
|21.21
|21.70
|156.57
|73.05
|4.52
|6.24
|31.49
|30.40
|19.93
|63.59
|63.59
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
M P Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123GJ1975SGC106981 and registration number is 001354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹3.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is 103.51 and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹5.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M P Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of M P Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.