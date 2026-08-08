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M P Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

M P AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of M P Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.11 Closed
-2.52₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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M P Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.11₹8.11
₹8.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.01₹12.72
₹8.11
Open Price
₹8.11
Prev. Close
₹8.32
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

M P Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
M P Agro Industries		-1.34-19.7-30.15-23.13-22.399.4819.7
Coromandel International		-0.382.867.17-9.22-14.6525.4619.4
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-0.84-7.22.87-9.2721.244.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.460.6414.0842.134.2840.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-0.2-1.21.21-15.1318.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.226.5419.4615.26-33.6431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.917.627.6211.347.52-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-2.31-2.75-7.23-13.423.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.10.78-8.77-11.55-24.640.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.5-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-0.92-8.42-11.42-22.50.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-8.27-14.48-26.03-67.37332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.332.3-3.84-7.4-20.680.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.160.04-3.38-9.23-24.47-4.716.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.3-1.69-6.21-9.43-37.3413.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.090.66-11.8-21.6-50.18-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.582.37-7.74.75-8.8225.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-0.65-10.87-22.1-13.77-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-7.26-23.84-4.88-37.57-42.417.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, M P Agro Industries has declined 22.39% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-14.65%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.27%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (4.28%). From a 5 year perspective, M P Agro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

M P Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

M P Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.618.57
108.798.76
209.169.08
509.949.66
10010.069.93
20010.0110.05

Source: Dion Global

M P Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, M P Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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M P Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTM P Agro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Three M
Jul 09, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTM P Agro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTM P Agro Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 11, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTM P Agro Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 11, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTM P Agro Industries - Clarification On Price Movement

Source: Dion Global

About M P Agro Industries

M P Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123GJ1975SGC106981 and registration number is 001354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shamim Sheikh
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Yunus R Memon
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rafiqunnisa Merchant
    Director
  • Mrs. Arati Jadhav
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepali Pawar
    Independent Director

FAQs on M P Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of M P Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M P Agro Industries is ₹8.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is M P Agro Industries?

The M P Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M P Agro Industries?

The market cap of M P Agro Industries is ₹4.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M P Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M P Agro Industries are ₹8.11 and ₹8.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M P Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M P Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M P Agro Industries is ₹12.72 and 52-week low of M P Agro Industries is ₹8.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the M P Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The M P Agro Industries has shown returns of -2.52% over the past day, -18.49% for the past month, -29.48% over 3 months, -22.39% over 1 year, 9.48% across 3 years, and 19.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries are 68.73 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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