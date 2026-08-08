Here's the live share price of M P Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|M P Agro Industries
|-1.34
|-19.7
|-30.15
|-23.13
|-22.39
|9.48
|19.7
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|2.86
|7.17
|-9.22
|-14.65
|25.46
|19.4
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-0.84
|-7.2
|2.87
|-9.27
|21.2
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|0.64
|14.08
|42.13
|4.28
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-0.2
|-1.2
|1.21
|-15.13
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|6.54
|19.46
|15.26
|-33.64
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|7.62
|7.62
|11.34
|7.52
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-2.31
|-2.75
|-7.23
|-13.42
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.1
|0.78
|-8.77
|-11.55
|-24.64
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.5
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-0.92
|-8.42
|-11.42
|-22.5
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-8.27
|-14.48
|-26.03
|-67.37
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|2.3
|-3.84
|-7.4
|-20.68
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|0.04
|-3.38
|-9.23
|-24.47
|-4.7
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.3
|-1.69
|-6.21
|-9.43
|-37.34
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|0.66
|-11.8
|-21.6
|-50.18
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|2.37
|-7.7
|4.75
|-8.82
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-0.65
|-10.87
|-22.1
|-13.77
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-7.26
|-23.84
|-4.88
|-37.57
|-42.41
|7.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, M P Agro Industries has declined 22.39% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-14.65%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.27%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (4.28%). From a 5 year perspective, M P Agro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.61
|8.57
|10
|8.79
|8.76
|20
|9.16
|9.08
|50
|9.94
|9.66
|100
|10.06
|9.93
|200
|10.01
|10.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, M P Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|M P Agro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Three M
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|M P Agro Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|M P Agro Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 11, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|M P Agro Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 11, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|M P Agro Industries - Clarification On Price Movement
Source: Dion Global
M P Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123GJ1975SGC106981 and registration number is 001354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M P Agro Industries is ₹8.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M P Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M P Agro Industries is ₹4.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M P Agro Industries are ₹8.11 and ₹8.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M P Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M P Agro Industries is ₹12.72 and 52-week low of M P Agro Industries is ₹8.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M P Agro Industries has shown returns of -2.52% over the past day, -18.49% for the past month, -29.48% over 3 months, -22.39% over 1 year, 9.48% across 3 years, and 19.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M P Agro Industries are 68.73 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global